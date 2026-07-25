Simple Replay

Simple Replay Simple Replay

Bar-by-Bar Historical Price Action Replay for MetaTrader 5

Simple Replay is a utility Expert Advisor that lets you replay historical price bars one at a time on your MT5 chart. A curtain hides future bars so you only see what happened up to the current position — perfect for practicing price action and backtesting discretionary strategies.

Features

  • Play / Pause — Auto-play bars at adjustable speed (0.5x to 64x)
  • Step Forward / Back — Move one bar at a time in either direction
  • Jump to Date — Type any date/time and press GO
  • Camera Follow — Auto-scroll keeps the replay bar in view
  • Indicator Compatible — Standard indicators (MA, RSI, MACD, etc.) work correctly during replay
  • Load Older History — Pull more data from the server on demand
  • No DLLs — Pure MQL5, safe and lightweight

How to Use

  1. Attach Simple Replay to any chart — it starts at mid-history automatically
  2. Use the on-chart panel to play, pause, step, or jump to a date
  3. Future bars are hidden — read the chart and practice trading bar by bar

Parameters

Parameter Description Default
Start Time Replay start ("YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM", empty = mid-history) ""
Speed Playback speed (bars/second) 2.0
Right Margin Cursor position on screen (0.05 = right, 0.50 = center) 0.15
Camera Follow Auto-scroll on step true
Panel X / Y Panel position in pixels 20 / 28

Copyright © 2026, Rivai Akhmad 

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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mohamedtamrhoulet
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mohamedtamrhoulet 2026.07.25 17:11 
 

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