Heartbeat Agent

Heartbeat Agent is a comprehensive monitoring system for MetaTrader 4 terminals, designed to detect critical issues before they impact your trading. Compatible with both Windows and Linux, it continuously monitors your terminal's health and alerts you immediately when problems arise.

Key Features:

  1. Trading Permissions Monitoring: Detects when AutoTrading is disabled, preventing your Expert Advisors from executing trades. Alerts if your account is in Investor Mode (read-only) or if your broker has disabled automated trading on the server side. These issues can go unnoticed for hours, causing missed trading opportunities.

  2. Connection Quality Analysis: Monitors ping to your trade server in real-time. High latency causes slippage and requotes. The agent alerts you when connection quality degrades, allowing you to switch servers or troubleshoot connectivity issues before they affect your trades.

  3. Margin and Stop Out Protection: Tracks your margin level and alerts when approaching dangerous territory. Receives push notifications before your broker force-closes positions due to insufficient margin. Configurable thresholds let you set your own safety margins based on your risk tolerance.

  4. System Resources Monitoring: Monitors terminal memory usage and available disk space. Low resources can cause terminal crashes, data corruption, or failed order execution. Early warnings give you time to address issues before they become critical.

  5. Push Notifications: Sends alerts directly to your mobile device via MetaTrader's built-in notification system. Stay informed even when away from your computer. All critical events trigger immediate notifications.

  6. Comprehensive Data Transmission: Every heartbeat includes detailed metrics: connection status, trading permissions, margin level, ping latency, Stop Out proximity, memory usage, disk space, and more. Integrate with your monitoring infrastructure or use the data for performance analysis.

Configuration:

All monitoring features can be individually enabled or disabled. Set custom thresholds for each type of alert. Configure heartbeat interval to balance between monitoring frequency and server load.

Minimal setup required:

  1. Terminal Setup:

    • Open your trading terminal settings.
    • Navigate to the "Expert Advisors" section.
    • Enable the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" option.
    • Add your heartbeat URL to the allowed list.

  2. Push Notifications: Configure MetaQuotes ID for push notifications (Tools > Options > Notifications).

  3. Monitoring Thresholds: Adjust monitoring thresholds in Expert Advisor inputs according to your needs.

  4. Attach to Chart: Attach to any chart and enable AutoTrading.

Monitoring Infrastructure:

The agent works standalone with built-in push notifications, or can integrate with monitoring platforms for centralized oversight. Transmitted metrics (connection status, permissions, margin, ping, resources) enable historical analysis, uptime tracking, and automated incident response.

For traders seeking turnkey monitoring solution, the agent is compatible with 2Uptime.com, which provides minute-by-minute checks, centralized dashboard for multiple terminals. Self-hosted monitoring solutions can also consume the heartbeat data via standard HTTP endpoints.

Who Is This For:

  • Professional traders running multiple EAs who need to ensure their systems are operational 24/7.
  • VPS users who want to detect issues remotely before they cause trading losses.
  • Fund managers who need audit trails and uptime verification for client accounts.
  • Anyone who has experienced losses due to undetected terminal disconnections, disabled trading, or system resource issues.

Heartbeat Agent transforms a simple availability check into a comprehensive monitoring solution, protecting your trading operations from common but costly failures.

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Heartbeat Agent MT5
Pavel Volkov
Utilities
Heartbeat Agent   is a cross-platform utility for monitoring the status of your trading terminal, compatible with both Windows and Linux. This tool sends regular GET requests to a specified URL, allowing you to monitor the terminal's performance and receive real-time updates on its status. If the connection to the terminal is lost for any reason, you will be immediately aware and can take the necessary actions. Key Features of Heartbeat Agent: Cross-Platform Compatibility:   Heartbeat Agent supp
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