SpreadFix

  • Indicators
  • Oleg Shangin
    Oleg Shangin

    Oleg Shangin

    I am a Forex trader, creator of trading strategies and programmer of trading robots in the MQL environment.
    In 2018, I acquired an MBA degree from Aston American University (USA).
    9 comments
  • Version: 4.2
  • Updated: 27 March 2024

This indicator collects and organizes spread data. It is an organic add-on to my news robot, ExpertNews, which can be downloaded here.
You can also watch a video about news trading using the ExpertNews robot. It is available on youtube.
Unfortunately, it is not possible to place the robot in the mql5.com store, because the automatic validation of ExpertNews by the mql5 service ends in failure. In reality, there are no errors in the robot.
Testing fails due to the fact that the advisor is more intelligent than the autotesting service. The robot does not open orders to the autovalidator because its balanced protection system is triggered.

All this is offered free of charge so that you understand the quality of the programs I create.

Advantages and capabilities of the SpreadFix indicator:
1. Collects data up to max. daily spreads;
2. Collects data at minimum. spreads;
3. Separately collects data on overnight spread widenings;
4. Calculates the average daily spread;
5. Fixes when the last time there was an extreme point in the spread;
6. Counts how many times spread extremes were repeated;
7. Can display data on the screen;
8. Can store and retrieve statistics left earlier;
9. Can notify if the spread exceeds the established one.
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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SpreadFixMT5
Oleg Shangin
Indicators
This indicator collects and systematizes the data about the spread. Its code was profiling several times and optimized in such a way that despite the presence of graphics not to slow down the work of the MT5 terminal. In addition, the indicator provides for the mode of complete invisibility (while the indicator continues to collect data and save it). Having returned to the visual display mode, you can see the work done by him. Advantages and capabilities of the SpreadFix indicator: 1. Collects
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