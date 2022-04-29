Snake game upgrade

This is an entertainment game developed on MT4, and this program is provided for free.

how the game is played

Use the game handle to control the direction of the snake up and down, left and right, and look for something to eat. You can get a certain amount of points for each bite, and the snake's body will grow longer and longer, and the longer the body is, the more difficult it is to play.

Snake's only goal is to grow into the longest snake! Slide the joystick to control the snake's position, eat the colored dots on the map, and it will grow longer.

control:

S - start/change, ↑- up, ←- left, ↓- down, →- right.

In the input parameters, you can change different speeds to improve the game experience.

The program provides ten speeds to choose from.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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