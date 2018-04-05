Grid Aroon Zero Level EA
- Experts
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.21
- Activations: 5
Grid Aroon Zero Level Expert Advisor: Your Algorithmic Trading Companion
Dear Trader,
Introducing a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy with intelligent grid trading technology. This MetaTrader 5 expert is a powerful tool that combines advanced technical analysis with strategic position management.
Strategy Essence: The Grid Aroon Zero Level EA harnesses the power of the Aroon indicator, a unique technical tool that measures the time between highs and lows over a specific period. This Expert Advisor transforms this indicator into a dynamic trading strategy by:
- Identifying potential trend changes
- Creating a sophisticated grid trading approach
- Managing multiple positions with precision
Risk Management Highlights: Understanding that protection is as crucial as profit, we've built multiple safeguards into this Expert Advisor:
- Intelligent lot size adjustment based on account balance
- Configurable risk percentage controls
- Margin safety checks to prevent overexposure
- Flexible take profit strategies (fixed and dynamic VWAP-based)
Unique Features:
- Customizable Aroon indicator parameters
- Adaptive grid trading mechanics
- Configurable grid size and maximum levels
- Volume multiplier for strategic position sizing
- Comprehensive visual feedback panel
- Detailed signal logging
- Extensive debug mode for transparency
Customization Potential: This Expert Advisor is not just a tool, but a framework for your trading strategy. With numerous input parameters, you can:
- Fine-tune indicator sensitivity
- Adjust risk tolerance
- Configure visual and logging preferences
- Optimize for your specific trading style
Important Considerations:
- Requires MetaTrader 5 platform
- Best suited for experienced traders
- Demands personal optimization and testing
- Not a guaranteed profit mechanism
Ideal For:
- Algorithmic trading enthusiasts
- Traders seeking advanced grid trading strategies
- Those comfortable with strategy refinement
Price: $130.00
Technical Specifications:
- Platform Compatibility: MetaTrader 5
- Recommended Account Type: ECN/No Dealing Desk
- Minimum Recommended Balance: $500
Trading Disclaimer: Trading involves significant financial risk. This Expert Advisor is a tool, not a guarantee of profits. Always conduct thorough testing and implement robust risk management.
Optimize. Adapt. Trade Wisely.
Would you like to explore how this Expert Advisor can transform your trading approach?