XSmart Pro EA MT5

XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System

Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters

Overview

XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account.

Key Features

Smart Grid DCA System

Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in uptrends and SELL orders in downtrends. Flexible DCA Multiplier uses progressive lot size increase with geometric progression (default 1.05x). Dynamic Step System employs a two-tier system with Step1 at 200 points and Step2 at 300 points. Maximum Order Control allows configurable maximum DCA orders up to 50 orders.

Advanced Technical Filters

EMA Trend Filter uses EMA (default 34-period on D1) to determine market direction. RSI Safety Filter only enters when RSI confirms extreme conditions (Oversold below 25, Overbought above 75). Smart Entry Logic places BUY only when uptrend plus RSI oversold, SELL only when downtrend plus RSI overbought. Trend Change Detection automatically switches direction when trend reverses.

Risk Management & Safety

Individual Take Profit targets $0.25 profit by default for each order. Positive DD Target closes all positions when total profit reaches $5. Trailing Stop offers optional trailing stop with customizable activation and step. Margin Defense automatically reduces lot sizes when margin level drops below threshold. Counter Order Protection includes smart counter-order system with configurable multiplier.

Time & Session Management

Trading Hours Filter is optimized for 07:00-15:30 GMT (London plus NY overlap). New Bar Check option allows checking for new orders only on new M1 bars. Market Session Detection automatically detects and adapts to market conditions.

Money Management

Comprehensive Money Check validates sufficient funds before every order. Progressive Lot Reduction automatically reduces lot size if insufficient margin. Volume Normalization ensures all orders comply with broker requirements. Account Protection provides multiple safety layers to prevent account damage.

Input Parameters

General Settings

Starting lot (0.01) - Initial lot size for first order

Magic Number (7770) - Unique identifier for EA orders

Single order TP (USD) (0.25) - Individual order profit target in USD

Positive DD threshold to close all (USD) (5) - Total profit threshold to close all positions

Counter order lot multiplier (x total lots) (0) - Multiplier for counter-trend orders

Only check for new orders on new M1 bar (true) - New bar check option

Grid Settings

DCA Multiplier (for all orders) (1.05) - Lot size multiplier for DCA progression

Step1 distance (points) (200) - Initial step distance between orders

Step2 distance (points) (300) - Advanced step distance for later orders

Number of orders before moving to step2 (5) - Orders count before switching to larger steps

Maximum number of DCA orders (50) - Maximum total DCA orders allowed

EMA Trend Filter

EMA Timeframe (D1) - Timeframe for EMA trend calculation

EMA Period (34) - Moving average period for trend detection

EMA Applied Price (CLOSE) - Price type used for EMA calculation

RSI Filter

Use RSI Filter (true) - Enable/disable RSI safety filter

RSI Timeframe (M15) - Timeframe for RSI calculation

RSI Period (14) - RSI indicator period

RSI Overbought Level (75) - Upper threshold for overbought condition

RSI Oversold Level (25) - Lower threshold for oversold condition

RSI Bar Shift (0=current, 1=previous) (1) - Which bar to use for RSI calculation

Trailing Stop

Use trailing stop (false) - Enable/disable trailing stop feature

Trigger trailing when profit reaches (USD) (35.0) - Profit level to activate trailing

Trailing step (USD) (5.0) - Step size for trailing stop adjustment

Time Filter GMT+0

Use time filter (true) - Enable/disable trading hours restriction

Trading start time (HH:MM) (07:00) - Start of trading session

Trading end time (HH:MM) (15:30) - End of trading session

Margin Defense

Enable/disable margin defense (false) - Activate margin protection system

Margin level to activate defense (%) (500) - Margin threshold for defense activation

DCA multiplier reduction (%) (20.0) - Lot size reduction when defense active

Enable detailed logs (false) - Show detailed operation logs

Trading Strategy

Trend Detection uses EMA to determine market direction. Safe Entry only enters when RSI confirms extreme conditions. Grid Expansion adds positions at predetermined intervals. Profit Taking closes individual orders at target profit or all orders at positive DD. Risk Control employs multiple safety mechanisms to protect against excessive drawdown.

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: Any (EA works on all timeframes). Currency Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, etc.). Account Type: ECN or Standard. Minimum Deposit: $1000 recommended. Risk Level: Conservative to Moderate.

Important Notes

Enable RSI Filter is highly recommended for maximum safety. Monitor margin and keep sufficient margin for DCA expansion. Trading hours are optimized for London plus NY overlap sessions. Test thoroughly with backtesting before live trading. VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Strategy: Bidirectional Grid DCA with EMA/RSI filters | Position Management: Progressive lot sizing with safety filters | Risk Approach: Multi-layered protection with margin defense

Professional grid trading with institutional-grade risk management.


