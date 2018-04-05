MathScalperPro FORTS





MathScalperPro FORTS this is an automatic trend trading system based on unique mathematical calculations. The Advisor calculates the trading levels of price corrections and enters the transaction in the direction of the trend. Inputs on levels are possible in two ways. The first way is to enter the candlestick pattern 1-2-3, and the second way is to enter the change of direction of trade in the younger period.





Terms for trade:

Does not use hedging, martingale, grid or other risky methods

The ability to set for each order a take profit and a stop loss

Do not use a trading style that requires special trading conditions or high execution speed

Trading pairs and timeframe:

The best results were obtained on the main liquid futures RI, SBRF, Si. The standard settings set in the Expert Advisor are suitable for trading on the listed futures on the M5 timeframe. The best results were obtained on the main liquid futures RI, SBRF, Si. The standard settings set in the Expert Advisor are suitable for trading on the listed futures on the M5 timeframe.





Recommended balance:

The minimum recommended balance for the adviser is calculated from the margin terms of the futures. The minimum lot is 1 lot.





Basic settings:

OpenDirection: choosing the direction of trade

choosing the direction of trade TradeTime_: timing of trade

timing of trade BrokerGMTOffset: time offset GMT

time offset GMT TrendChangeLevel: level of trend change

level of trend change D1: Set the start point of the pulse

Set the start point of the pulse D2: Setting the end point of the pulse

Setting the end point of the pulse Lots: setting the lot size (LotsInPercent = false) or the amount of risk in the transaction (LotsInPercent = true)

setting the lot size (LotsInPercent = false) or the amount of risk in the transaction (LotsInPercent = true) LotsInPercent: Enabling ManManage Mode

Enabling ManManage Mode TPMultiplier : coefficient of calculating the ratio of take-profit to stop-loss

: coefficient of calculating the ratio of take-profit to stop-loss TPPoints: the size of the take-profit in points

the size of the take-profit in points TPPercent: the size of the take-profit in percent

the size of the take-profit in percent SLPoints: The size of the stop-loss in points

The size of the stop-loss in points SLPercent: the size of the stop-loss in percent

the size of the stop-loss in percent Trailing : enabling trailing stop

: enabling trailing stop TrailLevel : Trailing Stop Level

: Trailing Stop Level TrailOffsetPoints : Trailing Stop Level Offset

: Trailing Stop Level Offset Breakeven : the inclusion of a breakeven

: the inclusion of a breakeven BreakevenPercent : which part of the position in% is closed when the break-even is installed

: which part of the position in% is closed when the break-even is installed CorrOffsetPoints : offset of calculated levels of corrections

: offset of calculated levels of corrections StopOffsetPoints : the offset of the pending order Buystop or Sellstop from the pattern

: the offset of the pending order Buystop or Sellstop from the pattern SLOffsetPoints : offset of the stop-loss from the pattern

: offset of the stop-loss from the pattern CloseOpposite : closing orders at the opposite signal

: closing orders at the opposite signal Trend : opening of orders on movement of a trend

: opening of orders on movement of a trend ReopenAfterSL : restart after the stop loss when a new pattern or entry condition appears

: restart after the stop loss when a new pattern or entry condition appears Filter : Enabling the entry mode based on a change in the direction of trade in the lower period

: Enabling the entry mode based on a change in the direction of trade in the lower period FilterLevel : selection of the low-level level for changing the direction of trade

: selection of the low-level level for changing the direction of trade FilterX : Filter Coefficient

: Filter Coefficient Block of values ​​for calculating correction levels for each timeframe











