Dynamic Trend MACD Expert

Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis.

The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market.

Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is equipped with sophisticated trend analysis, helping you identify and follow prevailing trends in the market. This makes it possible to execute operations in line with the general direction of the market.

We offer flexible configuration options, allowing users to customize parameters such as MACD period and entry/exit criteria, thus providing adaptation to individual trading preferences.

When used correctly, Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is characterized by its ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Its effectiveness manifests in excellent trading results, laying the foundation for productive investing. Thus, through analysis and development, We managed to overcome the limitations of traditional methods and create a tool capable of sustaining performance in the long term.


Advantages of Dynamic Trend MACD Expert:

  • Can be used with all types of Symbols(Forex,Stocks,Oil, Gold,Crypto,etc..)
  • Does not use martingale
  • Does not use hedging and Grid
  • Large take profit level
  • Protecting positions with a stop-loss
  • We will provide profitable parameters set files with to many pairs of forex


Quick Decision Making:

The algorithm is capable of quickly analyzing market data and executing operations in real time, ensuring an agile response to market conditions. Emotion Reduction: Eliminates the influence of emotions on trading decisions while maintaining a disciplined and logical approach. Reliable

Backtesting:

Dynamic Trend MACD Expert has undergone rigorous backtesting, demonstrating consistency and performance across diverse market scenarios. Compatibility: Compatible with all asset classes and timeframes available in MetaTrader 5.

Legal Notice:

Trading always involves risks, and past performance is no guarantee of future results. We recommend fully understanding the associated risks before using Dynamic Trend MACD Expert.

Support:

We can provide you with personal help to customize your trading parameters.



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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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