UJ Master EA

Introducing UJ Master EA, a simple yet powerful Expert Advisor for trading the USDJPY pair! Developed, tested and traded by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over two decades.

  • Prop-Firms Ready

  • Easy To Set up

  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 

UJ Master EA is updated every 3 months to get the best results!


UJ Master EA utilizes a complex price action strategy and smart money concepts, following strict mechanical rules.

For the best possible results, follow these steps:

  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended).
  • Trade only USDJPY pair.
  • Timeframe is not important, EA automatically analyzes the market to determine what it needs.
  • You can choose position size or let the EA calculate the risk based on the percentage of your account.
  • You can choose between strategy versions in the settings based on your risk preferences.
  • Only one trade is active at any moment to minimize risk.
  • Every trade has TakeProfit and StopLoss in place.
  • No martingale, grid or any other high-risk system is used.

UJ Master EA Setting:

  • Magic Number: should be different for each EA running at the same time.
  • Lot Size: You can define a specific Lot Size for each trade here.
  • Risk Calculation: EA will calculate the risk percentage based on your initial account balance (true or false). It is highly recommended to use this feature
  • Risk Compounding:  EA will calculate the risk percentage based on your current account balance (true or false). Risk Calculation has to be turned on, and it is highly recommended to use this feature
  • Risk in %: Set your risk preferences, 1–3% is our recommendation
  • Strategy version: You have several choices of strategy tweaks
  • Long trades allowed: You can disable long trades if you have a directional bias for shorts
  • Short trades allowed: You can disable short trades if you have a directional bias for longs
    • Start Trading Time: Should be set to 02:00 (GMT+1)
    • Stop Trading Time: Should be set to 22:00 (GMT+1)

    Feel free to download the free demo and test this EA before purchasing.

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    Experts
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