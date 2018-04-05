UJ Master EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Introducing UJ Master EA, a simple yet powerful Expert Advisor for trading the USDJPY pair! Developed, tested and traded by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over two decades.
- Prop-Firms Ready
- Easy To Set up
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
UJ Master EA is updated every 3 months to get the best results!
UJ Master EA utilizes a complex price action strategy and smart money concepts, following strict mechanical rules.
For the best possible results, follow these steps:
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended).
- Trade only USDJPY pair.
- Timeframe is not important, EA automatically analyzes the market to determine what it needs.
- You can choose position size or let the EA calculate the risk based on the percentage of your account.
- You can choose between strategy versions in the settings based on your risk preferences.
- Only one trade is active at any moment to minimize risk.
- Every trade has TakeProfit and StopLoss in place.
- No martingale, grid or any other high-risk system is used.
UJ Master EA Setting:
- Magic Number: should be different for each EA running at the same time.
- Lot Size: You can define a specific Lot Size for each trade here.
- Risk Calculation: EA will calculate the risk percentage based on your initial account balance (true or false). It is highly recommended to use this feature
- Risk Compounding: EA will calculate the risk percentage based on your current account balance (true or false). Risk Calculation has to be turned on, and it is highly recommended to use this feature
- Risk in %: Set your risk preferences, 1–3% is our recommendation
- Strategy version: You have several choices of strategy tweaks
- Long trades allowed: You can disable long trades if you have a directional bias for shorts
- Short trades allowed: You can disable short trades if you have a directional bias for longs
- Start Trading Time: Should be set to 02:00 (GMT+1)
- Stop Trading Time: Should be set to 22:00 (GMT+1)
Feel free to download the free demo and test this EA before purchasing.