DS Candle Range Theory

DS Candle Range Theory V1.0

Multi-Timeframe Candle Range Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyse and display candle range behaviour directly on the trading chart.

The indicator provides traders with a structured view of candle characteristics including range size, candle body, wick behaviour, expansion, compression, and directional movement.

By displaying candle range information across selected timeframes, traders can use the indicator as a visual reference when analysing volatility, price behaviour, and market conditions.

Key Features

• Multi-timeframe candle range analysis
• Candle range measurement
• Range expansion identification
• Range compression identification
• Candle body and wick analysis
• Bullish and bearish candle information
• Volatility change visualisation
• Adjustable timeframe selection
• Clean chart presentation
• Lightweight performance

Candle Range Analysis

DS Candle Range Theory analyses the structure of each candle using key price components.

Candle Range Size

Displays the distance between the candle high and low, providing a visual reference of current market movement.

Body and Wick Analysis

Shows the relationship between candle bodies and wicks to help traders evaluate candle structure.

Range Expansion

Highlights periods where candle ranges increase compared to previous candles.

Range Compression

Identifies periods where candle ranges become smaller and price movement decreases.

Directional Information

Provides a visual representation of bullish and bearish candle behaviour.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The indicator can be applied across different timeframes to help traders compare candle range behaviour.

Supported timeframes include:

• M1
• M5
• M15
• M30
• H1
• H4
• D1
• W1
• MN1

The selected timeframe allows users to analyse candle range data according to their preferred trading approach.

How It Works

After attaching DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator reads candle data from the selected timeframe and displays range information according to the user's settings.

The indicator updates automatically as new candles form and provides a visual reference of changing candle conditions.

Main Uses

DS Candle Range Theory can be used for:

Volatility Analysis

Monitor changes in candle size and identify periods of increasing or decreasing market activity.

Price Action Analysis

Review candle structure through range size, body size, and wick formation.

Multi-Timeframe Comparison

Compare candle behaviour across different chart periods.

Market Condition Monitoring

Identify changes between expanding and contracting price movement.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• Price action analysis
• Multi-timeframe trading analysis
• Volatility monitoring
• Manual trading workflows
• Chart structure analysis

Compatible with:

• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Commodities
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Input Settings

Configurable options include:

• Analysis timeframe
• Display preferences
• Visual settings
• Chart positioning
• Information visibility
• Range display options

Initial Release Features

Version 1.0 includes:

• Multi-timeframe candle range analysis
• Candle range measurement
• Expansion and compression identification
• Body and wick analysis
• Directional candle information
• Customisable display settings
• Optimised chart rendering

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Custom Indicator

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
All timeframes

Notes

• Candle range information is calculated from available price data within the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
• Results may vary depending on timeframe selection and market conditions.
• This indicator provides analytical information and does not execute trades.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Candle Range Theory V1.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve chart analysis, market awareness, and trading workflow.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.

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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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5 (1)
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