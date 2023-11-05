Donchian Channel Indicator

Harness the Power of Donchian Channels for Trend Trading

The Donchian Channel Indicator may your key to precision trading. With Donchian channels, you'll gain insights into market volatility, breakouts, and overbought/oversold conditions.  This winning strategy is named after its developer, Richard Donchian.

How Does the Donchian Strategy Work?

  • The upper band represents the previous period's highest high; 
  • The lower band represents the previous period's lowest Low; 
  • The centre band reflects the current high and low for that trading period as an average.

The Donchian system utilizes adjustable bands, precisely set to the n-period's highest highs and lowest lows over a moving average. But that's just the beginning.

***   The upper and lower bounds of a Donchian channel can form effective support and resistance levels, particularly when used in combination with other technical indicators.
*** Donchian channel analysis awaits to spot the point where a security's price breaks through the upper or lower band, at which point the trader enters into a long or short position.

Donchian channels pair naturally with other moving average indicators, creating a powerful crossover strategy. The Donchian moving average middle line often forms the short-term average in these scenarios.

Key Features:

  • Identify trending opportunities with ease
  • Pinpoint breakouts and potential reversals
  • Gauge overbought/oversold conditions
  • Combine with other technical indicators for enhanced analysis

Simplify your trading with Simple Ideas:

Idea 1: Leverage price action to identify trading opportunities. When the asset's price diverges from the simple moving average line(middle line), seize the moment. A breakout above or below the upper and lower bars can signal a bullish or bearish trend.

Idea 2: Adapt your trade position according to the price direction. Enter the market with a long or short position, capitalizing on the momentum.

Idea 3: Some traders may choose to utilize a stop-loss order in the event of false breakouts or trend reversals. This can assist you in avoiding losing money in a tumultuous market.


 I hope this indicator makes your trading life a little bit easier. Wishing you a profitable and enjoyable trading day!























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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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