Five Minute Drive

5

"Five Minute Drive" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe only. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down.

If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.


NOTE

Use this indicator only in a 5 minute Time Frame. This indicator is ideal for Day Traders.


If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review and comment if possible :)


SETTINGS

Line Color

Line Width

Line Style


Reviews 6
Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.08.09 11:24 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2021.08.07 07:10 
 

thanks

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Scalper Terminal interface software is an indicator, it does not engage in automatic buy-sell transactions. This indicator shows the current trading zone where transactions can be entered when a scalping trade opportunity occurs. When there is a scalping signal, on the right side of the relevant trading pair, the Turquoise light turns on and the exact trading direction is written above it. After that, click on the Turquoise button to enter the transaction. A new tab opens. Afterwards, candle clo
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Andrew
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Andrew 2025.07.08 15:22 
 

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Sergei Makarevich
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Sergei Makarevich 2023.09.17 21:18 
 

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traderspeed
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traderspeed 2021.12.13 15:20 
 

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Zé Roberto
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Zé Roberto 2021.08.09 11:24 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2021.08.07 07:10 
 

thanks

Kenan Ozkarakas
8186
Reply from developer Kenan Ozkarakas 2021.08.08 22:35
:) good trades
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