Golden Bull Wave Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 10 November 2020
- Activations: 5
This EA is a unique approach to Gold day/swing trading.
The objective of the strategy is to:
- Identify ideal and repeatable trade entries with high level of certainty
- Create a day trading strategy which doesn’t require a hard SL and TP
- Use alternate risk management mechanism instead
- Visualize and auto manage trades based on S/R
- A trade management solution that can be applied to any trading pair
Please also install the free custom indicator: FibonacciVPT
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56294
Features
- Optimised for: XAUUSD - Timeframe: 5 min
- Trade management (buy only)
- Works with any Broker
- Indicates possible bullish and bearish reversals
- Strategy to mitigate against volatility
- Identifies cycle stage using color coded arrows:
- purple - bearish
- blue - intermediate
- pink - bullish
- orange - high-risk (no algo trade)
- red - possible bearish reversal
Parameters
- CandleSize - Open/close difference in previous candle; used for volatility protection
- CandleClose - Number of candles that close below support before exiting trade
- AutoCloseProfit - Custom take profit enabled/disabled
- NotifyOpenClose - Send notification enabled/disabled
- Lots - Fixed trading lot
- SL - Stop loss in pips (optional)
- TP - Take profit in pips (optional)