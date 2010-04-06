Adjustable Chart Background Themes

Adjustable Chart Background Themes – Perfect Your Trading Environment!

Transform your MetaTrader charts with a fully customizable Day & Night Theme Manager! This utility lets you seamlessly switch between light and dark themes, optimizing your trading experience based on your preferred style or time of day. Whether you're trading during the bright hours or deep into the late-night sessions, this tool enhances clarity and comfort!

Key Features:

  • Instant Theme Switching – Effortlessly toggle between Day Mode and Night Mode with a single click.
  • Auto Theme Adjustment – The system automatically changes themes based on the time of day.
  • Fully Customizable Colors – Modify background, grid, and candle colors for both day and night.
  • Account Overview Panel – Displays essential trading details like account balance, leverage, and equity.
  • Compact & User-Friendly Interface – Easy-to-use control panel with an elegant design.

How It Works:

Auto-Switch Based on Time

  • Set your Day Mode Start Hour and Night Mode Start Hour.
  • The utility will automatically adjust the chart colors at the right time.

Manual Theme Selection

  • Want instant control? Simply click the "Day Mode" or "Night Mode" button.
  • This will override auto-switching and keep the chosen mode until you change it.

Custom Candlestick Colors

  • Define your own bullish & bearish candle colors for both modes.
  • Enhance visibility and reduce eye strain during long trading hours.

Live Account Info Panel

  • View your Account Number, Balance, Equity, Currency, and Leverage at a glance!
  • Stay updated with real-time balance & equity updates every tick.

Why You Need This Utility?

  • Boost Productivity – No more straining your eyes on bright charts at night!
  • Better Focus – Create a distraction-free trading workspace with clean visuals.
  • Easy to Use – Just install, configure, and let it do the work for you!
  • Designed for Traders – Built with performance and comfort in mind.

Get it now for only $30!

Need Support? Feel free to direct message me for any assistance!


