Simple HorizontalLine Trader

Simple HorizontalLine Trader is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically open trade when the horizontalline you draw touched by the running price, You can choose to set EA to trade buy order or sell order when the horizontalline touched by running price, you can also set stoploss and takeprofit in pips, when using MM Lot it will automatically calculate your order lot based on the SL distance and set risk per trade from your current equity.

This EA include :

1. Trade Mode, BUY or SELL mode

2. Time Filter (Broker Time)

3. Advanced Breakeven and Trailing Stops

4. Partial Close

5. MM Lot or Fixed Lot

6. Risk Per Trade based on Equity

7. Magic Number

This EA only trade 1 order at a time, if you want to trade another you must reattach EA to the chart again. You can save it as template (for BUY or SELL) for fast and easy use.

Please note this EA only trade the nearest horizontalline from the current price. It will be better to clear all your chart from horizontalline object before attach this EA to the chart and then draw your horizontalline for ea to order (buy or sell).

You dont need to rename the horizontalline name, just draw and EA will find it automatically.


Thank You


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Dodik Kurniawan
Experts
Roger PBMA EA using pullback strategy using moving average trend, it follow the trend with predefined value for best performance trading experience. Using default SL 30 pips and TP 33 pips, you can adjust this setting depend on timeframe you using, the bigger timeframe the bigger SL and TP. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust martingale multiplier and maximum lot for every trade. 3. Advanced Trailing
Nasdaq Futures
Dodik Kurniawan
Experts
One of the best robots has appeared to the public, a non-martingale robot with a fixed stop loss can make your account grow rapidly. It just takes a patience and trust to get what you want. This EA using special technic to trade on NASDAQ 100 pair only, every trade using SL 30 pips and trailing stop to maximize profit. Every transaction is single order not layer or martingale layer. There is a backtest result for full year 2022 with an excellent result just for 100usd (0,1 lot) balance and it gr
Simple Trendline Trader
Dodik Kurniawan
Utilities
Simple Trendline Trader is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically open trade when the trendline you draw touched by the running price, You can choose to set EA to trade buy order or sell order when the trendline touched by running price, you can also set stoploss and takeprofit in pips, when using MM Lot it will automatically calculate your order lot based on the SL distance and set risk per trade from your current equity. This EA include : 1. Trade Mode, BUY or SELL mode
Line Trader Pro With Telegram Notification
Dodik Kurniawan
Utilities
Line Trader Pro is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically open trade when the trendline or horizontalline you draw touched by the running price, You can choose to set EA to trade buy order or sell order when the trendline or horizontalline touched by running price, you can also set stoploss and takeprofit in pips, when using MM Lot it will automatically calculate your order lot based on the SL distance and set risk per trade from your current equity. This EA include : 1.
Close All at Trendline and Horizontal Line
Dodik Kurniawan
Utilities
This EA is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically close all open order when the trendline or horizontalline you draw touched by the running price, You can also choose to close only all buy order or close only all sell order or both close all buy and sell order at the same time. This EA include : 1. Close Mode, BUY or SELL mode 2. Time Filter (Broker Time) 3. Advanced Breakeven and Trailing Stops 4. Partial Close 5. Magic Number You can save it as template (for BUY or SELL
MoBOT Momentum Breakout
Dodik Kurniawan
Experts
MoBOT EA using momentum breakout technic based on candle stick SNR area to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience. Using default SL 50 pips and TP 100 pips, you can adjust this setting depend on your preferences. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust martingale multiplier and maximum lot for every trade. Default is OFF. 3. Advanced Trail
Barclays Trend Scalper
Dodik Kurniawan
Experts
Barclays Trend Scalper EA using trend following technic based on the candle stick color and pattern to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience. Using fix and dinamic SL on the last candle and dinamic TP with 2x reward ratio, you can adjust this setting (fix or dinamic) depend on your preferences. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust mart
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