RiskBuster

This is going to be painful. We're going to talk about something that makes beginners sick to their stomachs and seasoned traders turn gray—losing money. You know that feeling when the market reverses just when you've stepped away for a second? Or when one losing trade after another squeezes every drop of your deposit dry? So, each parameter in this table isn't just a line of code; it's a crutch we give ourselves to avoid making the same mistakes over and over again. Let's break down the pain we're treating.

Basic Risk Management: "To Avoid Breaking Even in One Trade"

Pain: You enter a trade, the market moves against you, and you hope, "It's about to reverse..." It doesn't. Ultimately, you either put your stop-loss on your entire deposit or watch in horror as 20-30% of your capital is lost. Sound familiar? This is the pain of losing control.

RiskPercentThreshold (Loss Threshold in %)

Wat it does: Your personal bodyguard. As soon as the total loss on ALL open trades reaches this percentage of your account, it grabs you by the scruff of the neck, throws out ALL your orders, and says, "That's it, game over for today. Go get some fresh air."

Pain Solution: Never again will you lose more than you can afford. The classic 1% loss isn't for super profits, it's for survival. If you've lost 1%, it's not your day, the system isn't working, you're out of shape. Stop. This cures the main ailment—greed and hoParticularly useful for intraday strategies.

MarginLevelThreshold

What it does: Your last line of defense against a margin call. If your free margin drops to a critical level due to losses (e.g., 1000% = margin level 10.0), it forcibly closes everything.

Pain Solution: This is protection against a "black swan." This is a situation where the market gaps against you, and your deposit goes into deep negative territory. This parameter will prevent you from going into debt to your broker. It's like a fire extinguisher: you hope you won't need it, but you have to have it.

Hedging and Group Management: "When Trades Conflict"

Pain: You opened a BUY on EURUSD and a SELL on GBPUSD because they often trade together. But one pair experienced a significant drawdown, and the other yielded a small profit. As a result, you close a losing trade in a panic, and the winning trade no longer compensates for the losses. This is the pain of mismanaging a group of assets.

EnableHedging

What it does: Allows the bot to treat a group of symbols as a single "portfolio." It calculates the total profit/loss for all trades within the group and closes them ALL at once when the total target profit or acceptable loss is reached.

Solution: You trade a strategy, not individual trades. You can safely hold several opposing positions, knowing that the system will close them as a single package, preventing the loss on one of them from ballooning.

Example: HedgeGroups = "EURUSD,GBPUSD", HedgeProfit = 0.10, HedgeMaxLoss = -0.10. The bot opened a BUY EURUSD and SELL GBPUSD. EURUSD is down -$7, GBPUSD is up +$7.5. Total group profit = $0.5. The bot is waiting. As soon as the total profit reaches $0.10, it will close BOTH trades, locking in the overall profit.

Trailing and Breakeven: "How to Take ALL Your Profits and Not Give Them Back"

Pain: You were up 50 pips. But you didn't close them, deciding to wait a bit longer. And now you're in the red. Your heart breaks with frustration. This is the most common pain—"giving away paper profits."

TrailingStop

What it does: A "smart" stop that follows the price as it moves in your favor. It locks in your profits, preventing them from turning into losses.

Pain Solution: Did you catch the trend? Great, now you don't have to sit around sweating and wondering where the reversal will take place. A trailing stop will get you out at or near the highs. TrailingStop = 20 means: "Keep the stop at 20 pips from the current high price (for a long position)."

UseGroupBreakEven & GroupBE_Points (Group Breakeven)

What it does: When a group of your trades (for example, all of today's orders) reaches a specified profit in points, it moves the stop-loss for the ENTIRE GROUP to breakeven (the average opening price).

Solution: You're guaranteed not to lose money that day. You've "made back" the spread and commissions. Then you can safely ride the movement, knowing that in the worst-case scenario, you'll break even. GroupBE_Points = 5.0 — as soon as the average profit for the group reaches 5 pips, the stops are set to breakeven.

UsePercentTrailing (Percent Trailing)

What it does: This is a trailing stop for cynics. It doesn't move the stop a fixed distance, but allows you to "bite off" and keep only a portion of the profit if the market reverses sharply.

Solution to pain: You caught a strong move, profit +100%. You're afraid it could all evaporate in a second. This parameter says, "Okay, when the profit was at its peak, we'll lock in 50% of it (PercentTrailingKeep = 50.0), and let the rest fly." If the price then falls, your final profit will be equal to 50% of the previous peak. It's cruel, but the profit is locked in.

Example: The peak profit was $20. The percentage trailing stop kicked in. Now, even if the price returns to breakeven, you'll close the trade with a profit of $10 (50% of $20).

Filters: "To keep the bot out of things that aren't its business"

Pain: You're testing a strategy on EURUSD, and the bot starts closing your manual gold trades that you opened using a different system. Or you're using multiple advisors, and they start interfering with each other.

SymbolFilter & MagicNumberFilter

What they do: Strictly limit the bot's scope of responsibility. SymbolFilter = "EURUSD" means it will monitor and manage ONLY EURUSD positions. MagicNumberFilter = 12345 means it will only touch orders with 12345 in the comment or magic number.

Solution: Complete control. You can run this risk management "monster" on the same account along with other advisors, and it won't break their logic. It will only manage what you've explicitly allowed it to.

Result: Putting together a first aid kit

This isn't just a list of parameters. These are tools for shaping your trading character. Are you cowardly and emotional? Raise RiskPercentThreshold to 0.5% and set UseTimeClose. Are you greedy? Make maximum use of trailing stops and group breakeven.

Standard survivalist kit:

RiskPercentThreshold = 1.0

UseHiddenSLTP = true

HiddenSL = 50 (adjust to the volatility of the instrument!)

UseTimeClose = true, CloseTime = "20:00"

TrailingStop = 20

UseGroupBreakEven = truepe.

Example: Deposit $1,000. RiskPercentThreshold = 1.0. As soon as your total loss reaches $10, EVERYTHING closes. Painful, but not fatal. Tomorrow is a new day.

ProfitPercentThreshold (Profit Threshold in %)

What it does: Your inner scalper locks in profits. When your overall account profit reaches this percentage, it takes your money and forces you to stop.

Solution to pain: Greed is a two-sided coin. You're not only afraid to lock in losses, you're afraid to lock in profits! "What if it grows?" And then it falls, and you're left with nothing. This parameter prevents you from giving your earnings back to the market. Earned 3% – good job, go play.

Example: Deposit $1,000. ProfitPercentThreshold = 3.0. Earned $30 – that's it, the end of the working day. You've won. Go rest and stay away from the terminal.

Hidden Stops: "To prevent big players from knocking out my stop"

Pain: You set a stop-loss, and literally five minutes later the price beautifully catches it, reverses, and flies off in the direction you want. It seems like the market has a life of its own and is specifically hunting for your stops. This is the pain of feeling like a puppet in someone else's game.

UseHiddenSLTP (Enable hidden SL/TP)

What it does: Enables "ninja mode." Your bot keeps stop and take profit levels not in the broker's system (where everyone sees them), but in its own mind (in the code). For the broker and other market participants, your order hangs without a stop.

Solution: Your stops are invisible. A big player can't gather liquidity around your stop-loss and "knock you out" of the position. You only close when the price has ALREADY reached your level, not just touched it for a second.

Set to true. Always. Unless, of course, you're trading such a volume that you physically need a guaranteed stop-loss execution on the broker's server.

HiddenSL & HiddenTP (Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit)

What they do: These are the virtual levels. HiddenSL = 50 means: "If the price moves 50 pips against me from the opening price, close the trade at a loss."

Solution to pain: You control your risk per trade, but you don't reveal your intentions to the world. This gives you peace of mind.

Fixed amounts: "I don't care about interest, I want $10 a day!"

Pain: Interest on a deposit is an abstraction. You want to earn a specific amount per day to cover your expenses. Or you don't want to lose more than a specific amount. You think in terms of money, not percentages.

UseUSDClose (Close at a fixed amount in USD)

What it does: Switches the entire risk management logic from percentages to specific dollars (or any other deposit currency).

Pain Solution: You don't think, "I'm risking 1%," but rather, "I'm risking $5." It's more down-to-earth and understandable.

Example: UseUSDClose = true, TargetProfit = 10.00, MaxLoss = -5.00. As soon as you earn $10 (no matter what deposit), it's all over, the day is over. As soon as you lose $5, stop, the drain valve has been triggered.

Automation and Foolproofing: "To Avoid Getting Stuck in Front of the Monitor"

Pain: You trade the Asian session, then the London session, then the American session... You're constantly glued to the screen. You're afraid to go get some tea because then everything could go wrong. Or you wake up in the middle of the night because you forgot to close a trade. This is the pain of losing freedom and sleep.

UseTimeClose & CloseTime (Close at a specified time)

What it does: Your personal alarm clock. Every day at a set time (e.g., 8:00 PM), it mercilessly closes ALL your positions.

Solution to the pain: You no longer hold a position overnight "in hope." You know you're free at 8:00 PM. This instills discipline and gives you a clear schedule.

GroupBE_Points = 5.0

Tune, test, and remember: the pain of losing money is a good thing. It forces you to look for solutions. And these parameters are your solutions. Now go and tune them. You'll thank me later.