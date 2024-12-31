NTL Pivot Lines

Pivot Lines (PL) User Guide

Overview and Features

The Pivot Lines Indicator (PL) provides traders with a powerful tool for identifying potential support and resistance levels based on well-established pivot point calculation methods. By offering insights into possible price turning points, this indicator helps traders make more informed trading decisions and refine their entry and exit strategies. With customizable settings for different timeframes and calculation methods, PL is versatile and adaptable to various trading styles, whether for scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

Key Features

  • Multiple Calculation Methods
    Choose from four popular pivot point calculation methods:

    • Regular (Standard): Calculates pivot points and support/resistance levels based on traditional methods.
    • Camarilla: Provides closely clustered support and resistance levels ideal for intraday trading.
    • Woodie: Emphasizes the most recent closing prices for more adaptive levels.
    • Fibonacci: Utilises Fibonacci retracement levels for identifying key reversal points.

  • Customisable Timeframes
    Set pivot levels on daily, weekly, or monthly timeframes, allowing traders to align the indicator with their specific trading strategy and time horizon.

  • Enhanced Decision-Making
    Provides visually defined pivot points and levels to aid in spotting potential support, resistance, and reversal areas, giving traders valuable insights for anticipating market movements.

  • Compatible with EAsiTrader EA: Provides signals to NTL EAsiTrader EA for automated trading.

PL is an essential tool for traders looking to strengthen their market analysis and gain a competitive edge. Whether you’re focusing on short-term or longer-term setups, this indicator helps you stay aligned with market dynamics.

Installation and Settings

This section provides the installation steps for setting up PL on your MQL5 platform, as well as detailed explanations of customizable settings to configure it for optimal performance.

Installation

  1. Install the Indicator:

    • Download the Pivot Lines indicator file (PL.ex5) and place it in the Indicators\NTL folder in your MQL5 platform directory. If this folder does not exist, create it manually.
    • Typical path: Terminal -> MQL5 -> Indicators -> NTL . Restart the platform to make the indicator appear in the Navigator panel.

  2. Apply to a Chart:

    • Open your desired chart, select the symbol and timeframe.
    • Drag the PL indicator from the Navigator panel onto your chart.
    • Configure the Input settings to customize PL, display options, and other parameters.

  3. Customize Settings:

    • Access the Input settings by double-clicking the indicator on the chart or through the Navigator panel.

  4. Save as Template:

    • Save your preferred settings as a template by right-clicking on the chart and selecting Template -> Save Template . Give it a descriptive name like PL_Custom for easy access.

Settings

  • EA Flag
    Set to true when loading this indicator with an EA. This will prevent the indicator drawing on the chart.

  • Period
    Defines the timeframe for calculating pivot points. Options include:

    • Daily: Calculates pivot points based on daily data, suited for intraday traders.
    • Weekly: Uses weekly data, providing a broader view for short-term and swing trading.
    • Monthly: Calculates from monthly data, ideal for longer-term market perspectives.

  • Method
    Selects the calculation method for pivot points, each offering different approaches to identifying support and resistance levels:

    • Regular: The standard calculation method, widely used across markets.
    • Camarilla: Provides closer support and resistance levels, useful in tight, range-bound markets.
    • Woodie: Gives more weight to the recent closing price, creating adaptive levels.
    • Fibonacci: Uses Fibonacci retracement levels to identify potential reversal points.

  • Font Size
    Defines the size of font to be used to display the level names.

  • Chart Label Style
    Determines the style used to display the level names. Use Label to show the name as a simple label, or use Boxed to show the name inside a rectangle box.

  • Chart Edge Alignment
    Determines which end of the line the level name is shown on the chart.

Advanced Usage and Strategy Integration

PL offers more than just basic support and resistance identification. By integrating this indicator into a broader trading strategy, traders can enhance the reliability of signals and optimize their setups. Here are some advanced usage tips and strategies for maximizing the indicator’s potential.

Combining with Other Indicators

  1. Moving Averages
    Use moving averages in conjunction with pivot points to identify trend direction. When price approaches a pivot point in the direction of the prevailing trend (e.g., price moving towards a support level in an uptrend), it may signal a strong continuation opportunity.

  2. Relative Strength Index (RSI)
    The RSI can help confirm pivot levels as potential reversal points. If the price is approaching a resistance level and the RSI indicates overbought conditions, this convergence can increase the probability of a price reversal at that level.

  3. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
    MACD crossovers near pivot levels can act as additional confirmation. For example, a bullish MACD crossover near a support level can signal a high-probability buy setup.

Strategy Ideas for Different Market Conditions

  1. Range-Bound Markets
    In range-bound or consolidating markets, the Camarilla and Woodie pivot methods are particularly useful. These methods provide tighter support and resistance levels, helping to capture smaller price movements within defined boundaries. Using these levels with oscillators like RSI or Stochastic can improve timing for trades within a range.

  2. Trending Markets
    In trending markets, the Fibonacci pivot levels are valuable for identifying retracement points within the trend. For example, in an uptrend, look for price pullbacks to Fibonacci support levels as potential buying opportunities, using the indicator’s R1 and S1 levels to set profit targets or stop-loss levels.

  3. Intraday Scalping
    For scalpers, daily pivot levels (especially using the Regular method) can serve as effective support and resistance levels. Scalping around these levels with additional confirmation from volume indicators or short-term oscillators can enhance entry precision.

Trade Management and Risk Control

Utilize the pivot levels not only for entries but also as a tool for setting stop-loss and take-profit levels. Placing a stop-loss slightly below a support pivot (or above a resistance pivot) provides a logical area where the trade setup is considered invalidated. Similarly, taking profit at the next pivot level helps capture gains while reducing the risk of reversals.

Strategy Integration Tips

  • Backtesting: Test the indicator in various market conditions (e.g., trends, ranges) to understand how each pivot method performs.
  • Set Alerts: Set alerts on your trading platform for when price approaches a key pivot level to stay prepared for potential trade opportunities.
  • Adapt to Timeframes: Adjust the Period setting (daily, weekly, or monthly) based on your trading style. For instance, short-term traders may prefer daily pivots, while swing traders might benefit more from weekly or monthly levels.

PL is a flexible tool that complements various technical strategies, making it an essential addition to a comprehensive trading plan. By combining it with other indicators and adjusting to different market contexts, traders can gain a more nuanced understanding of price action and improve their trading outcomes.

Calculation Methods

PL offers four calculation methods for pivot points: Regular, Camarilla, Woodie, and Fibonacci. Each method provides a unique approach for identifying support and resistance levels based on previous price data.

1. Regular (Standard) Pivot Points

  • Pivot Point (PP) = (High + Low + Close) / 3
  • Support and Resistance Levels:
    • R1 = (2 * PP) - Low
    • S1 = (2 * PP) - High
    • R2 = PP + (High - Low)
    • S2 = PP - (High - Low)
    • R3 = High + 2 * (PP - Low)
    • S3 = Low - 2 * (High - PP)

2. Camarilla Pivot Points

  • Pivot Point (PP) = (High + Low + Close) / 3
  • Support and Resistance Levels:
    • R1 = Close + ((High - Low) * 1.1 / 12)
    • S1 = Close - ((High - Low) * 1.1 / 12)
    • R2 = Close + ((High - Low) * 1.1 / 6)
    • S2 = Close - ((High - Low) * 1.1 / 6)
    • R3 = Close + ((High - Low) * 1.1 / 4)
    • S3 = Close - ((High - Low) * 1.1 / 4)
    • R4 = Close + ((High - Low) * 1.1 / 2)
    • S4 = Close - ((High - Low) * 1.1 / 2)

3. Woodie Pivot Points

  • Pivot Point (PP) = (High + Low + 2 * Close) / 4
  • Support and Resistance Levels:
    • R1 = (2 * PP) - Low
    • S1 = (2 * PP) - High
    • R2 = PP + (High - Low)
    • S2 = PP - (High - Low)

4. Fibonacci Pivot Points

  • Pivot Point (PP) = (High + Low + Close) / 3
  • Support and Resistance Levels:
    • R1 = PP + 0.382 * (High - Low)
    • S1 = PP - 0.382 * (High - Low)
    • R2 = PP + 0.618 * (High - Low)
    • S2 = PP - 0.618 * (High - Low)
    • R3 = PP + 1.000 * (High - Low)
    • S3 = PP - 1.000 * (High - Low)

Indicator Buffers

PL provides data across nine buffers, one buffer for each pivot level. These buffers can be accessed when integrating PL with other indicators or Expert Advisors (EAs).

  • Buffer 0: PP (Pivot Point) Line values
  • Buffer 1: R1 Line values
  • Buffer 2: R2 Line values
  • Buffer 3: R3 Line values
  • Buffer 4: R4 Line values
  • Buffer 5: S1 Line values
  • Buffer 6: S2 Line values
  • Buffer 7: S3 Line values
  • Buffer 8: S4 Line values

Insights

PL provides a deeper understanding of price action by highlighting areas of high-probability support and resistance. Recognizing patterns in how price interacts with these pivot levels can offer valuable insights into market sentiment and potential reversals.

Identifying and Analyzing Key Patterns

  1. Price Reversal at Pivot Levels
    When price consistently reverses near a specific pivot level (such as R1, S1, or the central pivot point), it indicates that this level is holding strong as support or resistance. Observing these reversals over several periods suggests a possible trend or range boundary, making it a key area to watch for future setups.

  2. Breakout Beyond Pivot Levels
    When price decisively breaks through a pivot level, particularly R2/S2 or R3/S3, it often signals a stronger momentum move in that direction. This breakout can indicate a shift in sentiment, with buyers or sellers gaining control. Following these moves, consider using the next pivot level as a target or retracement point.

  3. Testing and Retesting
    If price repeatedly tests a pivot level without breaking it, this can signal that the market is accumulating strength for a breakout. Observing the frequency and strength of tests at key levels provides insights into the likelihood of a future breakout versus a potential reversal.

Using Pivot Levels as Trend Confirmation

Pivot points can also help confirm trends when analyzed over consecutive periods:

  • Consistent Higher Highs: If the price consistently closes above successive pivot points, this pattern reflects a bullish trend.
  • Consistent Lower Lows: Conversely, if the price continues closing below pivot levels, it suggests a bearish trend.

Volatility and Pivot Levels

In periods of high volatility, price often moves quickly between pivot levels, increasing the likelihood of reversals or breakouts. Monitoring how price reacts to pivot levels in such environments helps traders anticipate potential pullbacks and continuation points.

Differentiating Strong vs. Weak Signals

While pivot points offer strong guidance, consider these additional factors to assess the strength of signals:

  • Volume Confirmation: Higher trading volume near a pivot level reinforces the validity of a breakout or reversal, indicating strong interest at that price.
  • Time of Day: For intraday traders, pivot levels may hold different significance at certain times, such as market open or close, when trading volume typically increases.
  • Higher Timeframe Confluence: When daily pivot levels align with weekly or monthly levels, it adds strength to the level, making it more likely to act as a robust support or resistance area.

PL helps traders decode market behavior by providing reliable levels for anticipating price movement. By interpreting these patterns and combining them with other indicators or volume analysis, traders can gain valuable insights into the underlying market sentiment and improve their decision-making.

Rev: 14/11/24

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M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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AutoFib: Advanced Fibonacci Retracement for MetaTrader 5 Automate Fibonacci Analysis for Smarter Trading Decisions AutoFib simplifies Fibonacci retracement analysis by automatically identifying key levels of support and resistance directly on your MT5 charts. Whether you're new to Fibonacci analysis or an advanced trader, AutoFib enhances your ability to identify potential reversals, continuations, and critical price levels. Key Features: Automatic Fibonacci Levels – Identify retracement and ext
NTL Japanese Candle Patterns
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Japanese Candle Patterns (JCP) User Guide Overview and Features Japanese candlestick patterns, a foundational element of technical analysis, provide traders with visual insights into market psychology. Each pattern represents the battle between bulls and bears, encapsulating critical information about market sentiment, potential reversals, and continuation signals. Developed centuries ago and later popularized by Steve Nison in Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques , these patterns are now wi
NTL Average Bar Height ABH
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ABH - Candle Component Analysis - User Guide Overview and Features The   ABH - Average Bar Height   indicator is designed to help traders analyze market volatility and identify potential buy and sell signals by measuring the average size of each candlestick component over a specific period. The indicator calculates and displays four lines representing different candlestick metrics. By analyzing these values, traders can interpret market strength, volatility, and potential trend changes. Beyond
NTL Market Times
Northen Trading Labs
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NTL Market Times Indicator The NTL Market Times Indicator for MT5 provides a clear unobtrusive display of the opening and closing times of the world’s major Forex trading centers. It automatically adjusts for UK daylight saving time, ensuring reliable market session information all year round. Main Features Major Markets: Displays New York, London, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Tokyo trading hours. Color-Coded Sessions: Each market session is uniquely color-coded for quick identification on the chart.
NTL HLines
Northen Trading Labs
Indicators
HLines User Guide Overview and Features The NTL HLines Indicator is designed to elevate your trading with precise support and resistance analysis. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, this MQL5 indicator scans for high-probability price levels across multiple timeframes, helping traders pinpoint strategic entry and exit zones. With fully customizable pivot scanning and multi-timeframe support, HLines provides a powerful, adaptable toolset for traders of all experience levels. Key features includ
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