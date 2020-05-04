Peaks and Troughs MT5

5
The indicator detects important peaks and troughs (extremes) on the chart.
These points can be used to plot support/resistance levels and trend lines, as well as any other graphical analysis.
These points can serve as reference points for setting trading orders.
The indicator does not redraw.

Settings:

  • Size_History - the size of the calculated history.
  • Num_Candles_Right - number of candles to the right of the peak or trough.
  • Num_Candles_Left - number of candles to the left of the peak or trough.
  • Type_Arrows_extremum - label style.
  • Send_Sound - sound alert.  
  • Send_Mail - send an email notification.  
  • Send_Notification - send a mobile notification.  
  • Send_Alert - standard terminal alert.
Reviews 1
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.05.04 05:22 
 

This indicator helps finding peaks and valleys .It uses green and red dots .By using the "number of candles" parameter,one can qualify the type of swing .The dots dont repaint which was important criteria for me.The peaks and troughs dots also make drawing trend lines and pitchforks easier.It is visually pleasing to the eyes.

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The indicator displays a stock chart of a non-standard type, in which the price and time have the same value. The usual chart of Japanese candlesticks does not take into account all the information that the time analysis can give. Renko charts do not use all the information that price can give in relation to time. The "Chart Price and Time" indicator takes into account price and time equally and shows the predominance of price or time. Taking into account price and time equally gives an idea
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The indicator tracks sharp volatility (moments when the market has shown increased activity and movement may occur), on the selected instruments and time periods. The information is displayed as colored rectangles. Thus, it is possible to assess at a glance which tool should be given priority attention. The indicator will be useful for scalpers when they need a quick reaction or for traders working with a large number of instruments. The indicator does not redraw. The indicator displays 8 degree
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The indicator draws potential levels that may become significant support and resistance levels in the future. The longer the line, the higher the probability of a price reversal or an increase in price movement after the breakdown of this level. With a decrease in the probability of the formation of a level, the length of the line is reduced. The indicator does not require adjustment. In the settings, you can change the design of the indicator. The "L ine_Length " button is placed on the ch
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Indicators
Jumping along Levels is dedicated to the most important aspect of trading: support and resistance levels. This indicator is built using a unique technology based on proprietary development and testing algorithms. The indicator has a built-in intelligent market situation assessment system. It can automatically adjust to varying market volatility. Jumping along Levels simultaneously displays levels from different time periods on the current chart. It has a graphical table for working with comple
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krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.05.04 05:22 
 

This indicator helps finding peaks and valleys .It uses green and red dots .By using the "number of candles" parameter,one can qualify the type of swing .The dots dont repaint which was important criteria for me.The peaks and troughs dots also make drawing trend lines and pitchforks easier.It is visually pleasing to the eyes.

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