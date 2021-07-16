Optimized Trend Tracker OTT

Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) Indicator

The Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) is a custom indicator designed to visualize trend direction and potential changes based on a configurable moving average and dynamic support/resistance levels. It provides multiple visualization and signal options, making it suitable for discretionary analysis or integration into automated systems.

Key Features

  • Configurable Moving Average Types
    Supports SMA, EMA, WMA, TMA, VAR, WWMA, ZLEMA, and TSF for flexible calculation.

  • Dynamic Support Line
    Option to display a support line based on the selected moving average.

  • Trend Tracking Line (OTT)
    Automatically adjusts above or below price depending on market direction.

  • Signal Options

    • Signals on moving average and OTT crossings

    • Signals on price and OTT crossings

    • Signals on OTT color changes

    • Optional highlighting of uptrend and downtrend zones

  • Custom Visualization
    Ability to show or hide support line, color highlights, and label-based signals for a clear chart display.

Inputs

  • Source – Price input for calculation.

  • OTT Period – Length for the moving average.

  • OTT Percent – Sensitivity factor for stop and OTT calculation.

  • Show/Hide Options – Enable or disable support line, signals, and highlights.

  • Moving Average Type – Select from multiple calculation methods.

Buffers

  • Buy and sell signal buffers (based on moving average, price, and OTT conditions).

  • Color-change signal buffers for OTT line.

  • Highlighting buffers for uptrend and downtrend visualization.

Notes

  • This indicator is intended for analytical purposes only.

  • It can be used in the MT5 Strategy Tester for exploring different input combinations.

  • Buffers are available for Expert Advisor integration.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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syedsalman144 2025.12.31 12:03 
 

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Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
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Reply from developer Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi 2025.12.31 12:04
thank you very much for your interest, let me know if you need anything.
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