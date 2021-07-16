Optimized Trend Tracker OTT
- Indicators
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Mohammad Taher Halimi TabriziI have been studied financial markets in the university and programmed successful experts and scripts for MT4 & MT5 for many years.
I have done more than 500 jobs and have 5 stars out of 5 where you can read all of previous clients review in below link:
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 October 2025
- Activations: 5
Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) Indicator
The Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) is a custom indicator designed to visualize trend direction and potential changes based on a configurable moving average and dynamic support/resistance levels. It provides multiple visualization and signal options, making it suitable for discretionary analysis or integration into automated systems.
Key Features
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Configurable Moving Average Types
Supports SMA, EMA, WMA, TMA, VAR, WWMA, ZLEMA, and TSF for flexible calculation.
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Dynamic Support Line
Option to display a support line based on the selected moving average.
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Trend Tracking Line (OTT)
Automatically adjusts above or below price depending on market direction.
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Signal Options
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Signals on moving average and OTT crossings
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Signals on price and OTT crossings
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Signals on OTT color changes
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Optional highlighting of uptrend and downtrend zones
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Custom Visualization
Ability to show or hide support line, color highlights, and label-based signals for a clear chart display.
Inputs
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Source – Price input for calculation.
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OTT Period – Length for the moving average.
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OTT Percent – Sensitivity factor for stop and OTT calculation.
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Show/Hide Options – Enable or disable support line, signals, and highlights.
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Moving Average Type – Select from multiple calculation methods.
Buffers
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Buy and sell signal buffers (based on moving average, price, and OTT conditions).
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Color-change signal buffers for OTT line.
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Highlighting buffers for uptrend and downtrend visualization.
Notes
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This indicator is intended for analytical purposes only.
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It can be used in the MT5 Strategy Tester for exploring different input combinations.
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Buffers are available for Expert Advisor integration.
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