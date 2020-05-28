FibExtender

This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension level based on given number of Bars or Candles. You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.

Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50274



Advantages:

Voice Alert for Fibonacci levels with a female human voice

for Fibonacci levels with a female human voice Email Notification when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Extension levels.

when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Extension levels. Mobile N otification when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Extension levels.

N when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Extension levels. Flash Alert when price reaches you desired Fibonacci Extension levels.

when price reaches you desired Fibonacci Extension levels. A total of 11 levels : Swing High, Swing Low, 127.2%, 141.4%, 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%

: Swing High, Swing Low, 127.2%, 141.4%, 161.8%, 200%, 261.8% Two way of Automatic Fibonacci drawing

of Automatic Fibonacci drawing Activate and Deactivate Mobile and Email notification for each levels individually.





Settings: BarsToProcess: Number of bars or candles for Fibonacci drawing. DrawZigZagBasedFibo: Default value is set to false. Indicator will draw levels based on Chart high and low if this is off.

ZigZagDepth=Settings for ZigZag indicators Depth value.

ZigZagDeviation=Settings for ZigZag indicators Deviation value.

ZigZagBackstep=Settings for ZigZag indicators Backstep value.

VoiceAlert=Set to true if you want to hear Voice Alerts.

FlashAlert = Set to true if you want to see Flash Alerts.

MobileNotification=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile app.

EmailNotification=Set to true if you want to be notified through email.

SwingHighSwingLowAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for Swing High and Swing Low Levels.

Level127Alert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

Level141ThreeAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

Level161Alert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

Level200Alert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

Level261Alert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level