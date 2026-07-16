Levels Map

Levels Map

See the market through its most important price levels.

Levels Map is a professional MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays significant market price levels directly on your chart. Designed to help traders visualize key areas of support, resistance, and market structure, Levels Map provides a clearer understanding of where price is likely to react before making trading decisions.

Instead of manually drawing horizontal lines and constantly updating your charts, Levels Map continuously analyzes price action and highlights the levels that matter most, allowing you to focus on planning high-probability trades.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, Levels Map provides valuable market context to improve trade timing, identify reaction zones, and enhance technical analysis.

Key Features

Automatic Level Detection

  • Automatically identifies important price levels.

  • Continuously updates as market conditions change.

  • Eliminates the need for manual chart marking.

  • Highlights significant support and resistance zones.

Market Structure Visualization

  • Displays key price areas where buyers and sellers have previously reacted.

  • Helps identify potential reversal and breakout zones.

  • Improves overall market awareness.

  • Supports price action trading strategies.

Dynamic Chart Display

  • Draws levels directly on the chart.

  • Clean and professional visualization.

  • Designed to minimize chart clutter.

  • Easy-to-read interface suitable for all trading styles.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • Works across multiple chart timeframes.

  • Helps traders identify major higher-timeframe levels.

  • Supports top-down market analysis.

  • Provides better context for trade planning.

Decision Support

  • Assists with entry and exit planning.

  • Helps determine logical Stop Loss and Take Profit locations.

  • Identifies potential breakout and rejection areas.

  • Complements existing technical trading strategies.

Fully Customizable

  • Adjustable display settings.

  • Custom colors and level visibility.

  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

  • Lightweight and optimized for continuous operation.

Why Choose Levels Map?

Successful trading often depends on understanding where the market is likely to react. Major support and resistance levels frequently act as decision points where trends pause, reverse, or accelerate.

Levels Map simplifies this process by automatically identifying and displaying these critical price zones, giving traders a clearer picture of market structure without the time-consuming task of manually drawing levels.

Whether you're trading breakouts, pullbacks, reversals, or trend continuations, Levels Map provides the market context needed to make more informed trading decisions and improve overall chart analysis.

See the levels. Understand the market. Trade with greater confidence.


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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
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Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
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Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
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Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
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Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
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Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
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LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
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Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
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Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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