Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5
- Experts
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Duc Hoan Nguyen->| I am a dedicated developer and programmer specializing in MQL4, MQL5, and Pine Script for TradingView, with a strong track record of success in building high-performing, tailored solutions for MT4, MT5, and TradingView platforms. Over the years, I have worked extensively within the financial and
- Version: 5.55
- Updated: 7 November 2024
- Activations: 10
New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases!
Trading Tools Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me
Let's start with the outstanding features:
- The EA is equipped with a NEWS FILTER and an RSI FILTER.
- Low risk (some currency pairs have a DrawDown of <10%, even 5%).
- This EA does not use any martingale or grid functions.
- The EA can display visual zones for manual trading if desired.First of all, to fully understand the EA, please read the detailed instructions at the link: Detailed Introduction to Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5
Please download the demo to see if the EA is useful for you before deciding to purchase.
1. Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5 follow scalping breakout strategy. It trades a breakout from the previous relative high and low. Profits can be guaranteed with an adjustable trailing stop. EA with stop loss order, it will automatically close the order when the stop loss entry level is reached.
2. The backtests shown in the screenshot are done with default settings. There may be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5 retest results will not fully reflect the EA's capabilities. Don't just retest just 1 pair, you have to test all pairs to see all the performance that EA can do.
3. This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functions.
4. The tests shown below performed with 5% risk per trade cannot be considered "low risk". You can reduce your risk (e.g. 1%) if you feel the Drawdown is above an acceptable threshold. However, low risk comes with lower returns.
5. Recommendations on work organization:Use brokers that offer ECN or Raw accounts with minimal spreads.In order for Expert Advisors to work properly, use a VPS server.
Note: The News filter is not available in the Strategy Tester at the moment.
Some reference set files: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wMx4sN-bDl2s9APy3x_rbIQt70itAF2J?usp=drive_link(The set files will be further updated. Please note that the reference file may not work well with some brokers; it is recommended that you find the most suitable set of files for yourself according to the instructions at the beginning of the description.)
Feel free to contact me with any questions or requests!
Good luck and success!
Excellent EA for making consistent profits. Duc gives support whenever you need without delay. i am really very happy