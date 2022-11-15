New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases !

1. Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5 follow scalping breakout strategy. It trades a breakout from the previous relative high and low. Profits can be guaranteed with an adjustable trailing stop. EA with stop loss order, it will automatically close the order when the stop loss entry level is reached.





2. The backtests shown in the screenshot are done with default settings. There may be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5 retest results will not fully reflect the EA's capabilities. Don't just retest just 1 pair, you have to test all pairs to see all the performance that EA can do.





3. This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functions.





4. The tests shown below performed with 5% risk per trade cannot be considered "low risk". You can reduce your risk (e.g. 1%) if you feel the Drawdown is above an acceptable threshold. However, low risk comes with lower returns.





5. Recommendations on work organization:

Use brokers that offer ECN or Raw accounts with minimal spreads.

In order for Expert Advisors to work properly, use a VPS server.





Note: The News filter is not available in the Strategy Tester at the moment.





https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wMx4sN-bDl2s9APy3x_rbIQt70itAF2J?usp=drive_link Some reference set files: (The set files will be further updated. Please note that the reference file may not work well with some brokers; it is recommended that you find the most suitable set of files for yourself according to the instructions at the beginning of the description.)



Feel free to contact me with any questions or requests!





Good luck and success!