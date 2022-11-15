Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5

3.43
Special offer: ALL TOOLS, just $35 each!

New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases

Trading Tools Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me

Let's start with the outstanding features:
  • The EA is equipped with a NEWS FILTER and an RSI FILTER.
  • Low risk (some currency pairs have a DrawDown of <10%, even 5%).
  • This EA does not use any martingale or grid functions.
  • The EA can display visual zones for manual trading if desired.
First of all, to fully understand the EA, please read the detailed instructions at the link: Detailed Introduction to Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5 

Please download the demo to see if the EA is useful for you before deciding to purchase.
1. Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5 follow scalping breakout strategy. It trades a breakout from the previous relative high and low. Profits can be guaranteed with an adjustable trailing stop. EA with stop loss order, it will automatically close the order when the stop loss entry level is reached.

2. The backtests shown in the screenshot are done with default settings. There may be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.
Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5 retest results will not fully reflect the EA's capabilities. Don't just retest just 1 pair, you have to test all pairs to see all the performance that EA can do.

3. This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functions.

4. The tests shown below performed with 5% risk per trade cannot be considered "low risk". You can reduce your risk (e.g. 1%) if you feel the Drawdown is above an acceptable threshold. However, low risk comes with lower returns.

5. Recommendations on work organization:
Use brokers that offer ECN or Raw accounts with minimal spreads.
In order for Expert Advisors to work properly, use a VPS server.

Note: The News filter is not available in the Strategy Tester at the moment.

(The set files will be further updated. Please note that the reference file may not work well with some brokers; it is recommended that you find the most suitable set of files for yourself according to the instructions at the beginning of the description.)

Feel free to contact me with any questions or requests!

Good luck and success!









Reviews 8
ashishk750
36
ashishk750 2025.03.04 10:12 
 

Excellent EA for making consistent profits. Duc gives support whenever you need without delay. i am really very happy

Alexey Alexander Munishkin
446
Alexey Alexander Munishkin 2024.02.09 07:48 
 

Great EA and great support from the developer. Highly recommend this product

- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.06.12 17:09 
 

This is an EA which does what it says. To be profitable, you need to stick to the description of this EA. For me, it is doing good over EURUSD and USDJPY. Developer is super professional, Honest and responds to your needs. Highly Recommended.

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Filter:
Dumitru Catalin Cazacu
172
Dumitru Catalin Cazacu 2025.06.21 17:21 
 

Hi. Is been a while since I bought this bot. I would not recommend this bot. Is pretty much doing anything. Apart of that the sets files are not updated since Feb 2025. hard to get in touch with dev. I am considering this a scam.

patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2025.05.08 11:03 
 

CONCLUSION:

This does NOT work.

Can't make any money out of this one. :-(

--------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE:

I am testing 20 pairs concurrently.

It does not work on M1 and M5. Slowly loses balance.

Testing M30... No,

Testing now H1 as per author. H1 is VERY slow. 20 charts open - 1 trade in 24 hours....

And interestingly - the last few people who left good reviews... never answer messages asking if it is true...!?!? HHhmmmm....

-----------------------------------------------------------------

OK... only 1 hour after using it but wow!!

First - amazingly good and quick response from author.

Second - great quality of EA!! Fixed TP and SL and quick recalculation of levels when you change TF.

Next - integrated News filter system. No need for adding URLs, etc.

Feels like a great EA!

I will update when it makes money! :-)

Simone Pozzi
529
Simone Pozzi 2025.03.09 14:16 
 

I tryed so many configurations, every time frame, every asset, but this ea is not profitable.

ashishk750
36
ashishk750 2025.03.04 10:12 
 

Excellent EA for making consistent profits. Duc gives support whenever you need without delay. i am really very happy

Ekgarat Teeranaew
178
Ekgarat Teeranaew 2024.10.20 18:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lungile Mbanjwa
978
Lungile Mbanjwa 2024.09.09 17:52 
 

hey the bot is real great but first hit tp but second and third hit sl but i really hope that work fine i have to wait for the results thank you.

Duc Hoan Nguyen
70208
Reply from developer Duc Hoan Nguyen 2024.09.10 06:15
Hi Lungile Mbanjwa,
Thank you for supporting my product.
Please send me your settings so I can better understand the issues you are having and how I can improve the EA!
I am very sorry for the bad experience you had with the EA, I will review again the EA and make appropriate updates in the future.
Alexey Alexander Munishkin
446
Alexey Alexander Munishkin 2024.02.09 07:48 
 

Great EA and great support from the developer. Highly recommend this product

Duc Hoan Nguyen
70208
Reply from developer Duc Hoan Nguyen 2024.02.09 19:25
Hello Alexey Alexander Munishkin,
Thank you very much for purchasing my EA,
While using EA, if you have any suggestions, please let me know!
I'm always here to support you.
- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.06.12 17:09 
 

This is an EA which does what it says. To be profitable, you need to stick to the description of this EA. For me, it is doing good over EURUSD and USDJPY. Developer is super professional, Honest and responds to your needs. Highly Recommended.

Duc Hoan Nguyen
70208
Reply from developer Duc Hoan Nguyen 2023.06.13 03:48
Hi rhasbd,
Thank you very much!
Reply to review