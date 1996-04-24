Swing Reader MT5v

Read Elliott wave principle automatically.

With the Swing Reader, you can easily read the Elliott Wave Principle through an automatic system. With swing, we mean a ZigZag market that is created by a breakout of its standard deviation. You can set the deviation manually, or you can let the indicator do it automatically (setting the deviation to zero).





Advantages you get

Never repaints.

Points showing a horizontal line, in which statistically a long wave ends.

Candles showing a vertical line in which statistically a long wave ends.

A horizontal line created using average points composing statistically short waves.

A horizontal line created using average points composing statistically long waves.

Possibility to optimize the indicator for each timeframe.

Above on the right, you will find very important information concerning the market movement:

Long Waves Average Time : number of candles composing statistically a LONG wave.

: number of candles composing statistically a LONG wave. Short Waves Average Time : number of candles composing statistically a SHORT wave.

: number of candles composing statistically a SHORT wave. Long Waves Average : points composing statistically a LONG wave.

: points composing statistically a LONG wave. Short Waves Average : points composing statistically a SHORT wave.

: points composing statistically a SHORT wave. Last impulse: If there is a long impulse, it means that the last long wave is bigger (in points) than the last short wave; if the impulse is short, it is the opposite.





Inputs

Deviation : Set your standard deviation to calculate the swing ( if set to zero, the indicator will choose for you the standard deviation ).

: Set your standard deviation to calculate the swing ( ). Average Method : Choose your favourite method to calculate the averages that you will find above on the right. You will have two options at your disposal:

: Choose your favourite method to calculate the averages that you will find above on the right. You will have two options at your disposal: Simple : Arithmetical average.

: Arithmetical average. Linear Weighted : An average weighted by the latest waves ( newest waves are more important!! ).

: An average weighted by the latest waves ( ). Bulls Color : Choose your favourite color for long waves.

: Choose your favourite color for long waves. Bears Color : Choose your favourite color for short waves.

: Choose your favourite color for short waves. Swing Width: Choose your favourite waves width.

Notifications Settings