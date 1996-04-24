Swing Reader MT5v

Read Elliott wave principle automatically.

With the Swing Reader, you can easily read the Elliott Wave Principle through an automatic system. With swing, we mean a ZigZag market that is created by a breakout of its standard deviation. You can set the deviation manually, or you can let the indicator do it automatically (setting the deviation to zero).


Advantages you get

  • Never repaints.
  • Points showing a horizontal line, in which statistically a long wave ends.
  • Candles showing a vertical line in which statistically a long wave ends.
  • A horizontal line created using average points composing statistically short waves.
  • A horizontal line created using average points composing statistically long waves.
  • Possibility to optimize the indicator for each timeframe.

Above on the right, you will find very important information concerning the market movement:

  • Long Waves Average Time: number of candles composing statistically a LONG wave.
  • Short Waves Average Time: number of candles composing statistically a SHORT wave.
  • Long Waves Average: points composing statistically a LONG wave.
  • Short Waves Average: points composing statistically a SHORT wave.
  • Last impulse: If there is a long impulse, it means that the last long wave is bigger (in points) than the last short wave; if the impulse is short, it is the opposite.


Inputs

  • Deviation: Set your standard deviation to calculate the swing (if set to zero, the indicator will choose for you the standard deviation).
  • Average Method: Choose your favourite method to calculate the averages that you will find above on the right. You will have two options at your disposal:
    1. Simple: Arithmetical average.
    2. Linear Weighted: An average weighted by the latest waves (newest waves are more important!!).
  • Bulls Color: Choose your favourite color for long waves.
  • Bears Color: Choose your favourite color for short waves.
  • Swing Width: Choose your favourite waves width.

Notifications Settings

  • Use Alert: If true, indicator will send you alerts.
  • Use Mail: If true, indicator will send you e-mails.
  • Use Push Notifications: If true, indicator will send you push notifications.
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