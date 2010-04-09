CadusFX
- Experts
- Ciprian Ghebanoaei
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Tested over a year (Jan 2024 - Jan 2025) using USDCAD historical data, CadusFX is optimized to take advantage of the specific characteristics of this currency pair. With a minimum deposit of only $1000.
CadusFX is an automated Forex trading system designed for traders who want to take advantage of market movements with a strategy based on technical indicators. This expert advisor (EA) uses a combination of indicators such as MACD and Average True Range (ATR) to generate entry and exit signals.
Key features:
- MACD and ATR based strategy – detects market trends and volatility for optimal decisions.
- Risk management – includes Stop Loss (129 pips) and Take Profit (71 pips) parameters to protect capital.
- Automatic trade execution – uses an algorithm that analyzes market conditions and opens positions autonomously.
- Compatibility – can be used on the MetaTrader 5 platform for various currency pairs, such as USDCAD on the M30 timeframe.
- Trading session management – automatically closes at the end of the Friday session to avoid weekend risks.
CadusFX is ideal for traders who want an automated solution with well-defined entry and exit rules, without having to constantly monitor the market.