Discover the power of CadusFX, the fully automated professional trading robot, designed specifically for the USDCAD forex market on the H1 timeframe. CadusFX is ready for action right away! All you have to do is choose your lot size.





With an intelligent algorithm that detects trends and filters out market noise, CadusFX generates orders in the right direction of the trend. Combining two essential indicators, MACD Signal and Average True Range – available on any MT5 platform, this expert offers a robust entry and exit system. In addition, with integrated stop loss and take profit, you are assured of capital security in times of high volatility.





Tested over a year (Jan 2024 - Jan 2025) using USDCAD historical data, CadusFX is optimized to take advantage of the specific characteristics of this currency pair. With a minimum deposit of only $1000. CadusFX is an automated Forex trading system designed for traders who want to take advantage of market movements with a strategy based on technical indicators. This expert advisor (EA) uses a combination of indicators such as MACD and Average True Range (ATR) to generate entry and exit signals. Key features: - MACD and ATR based strategy – detects market trends and volatility for optimal decisions. - Risk management – ​​includes Stop Loss (129 pips) and Take Profit (71 pips) parameters to protect capital. - Automatic trade execution – uses an algorithm that analyzes market conditions and opens positions autonomously. - Compatibility – can be used on the MetaTrader 5 platform for various currency pairs, such as USDCAD on the M30 timeframe. - Trading session management – ​​automatically closes at the end of the Friday session to avoid weekend risks. CadusFX is ideal for traders who want an automated solution with well-defined entry and exit rules, without having to constantly monitor the market.



