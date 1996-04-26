SmartTrend EA – Precision-driven trading with advanced technical indicators.

If you've ever traded forex, you know that emotions can influence decisions. Sometimes, you exit a profitable trade too early or stay in a losing one for too long. An EA eliminates this emotional factor, executing strategies based solely on logic and technical indicators.

MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular trading platforms, and this EA is specifically designed to maximize its advanced functionalities. Configurable and adaptable, our EA can be customized to fit any trading strategy.

Want to start automated trading? This EA is the perfect solution!

1. Main Features

It is used and was created ONLY for the AUDCAD pair, 15 min period, 1:100 leverage on the FOREX market.

Full Automation : The EA executes orders without user intervention.

Algorithm Based on Technical Indicators : Uses Moving Averages Crossover, Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Directional Indicators (DMI), and the Alligator Indicator to make decisions.

Risk Management : Includes configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters.

Optimized for Speed and Efficiency : Clean code, optimized for fast execution and efficient resource use.

MT5 Compatibility: Works perfectly on any MT5 account type.

2. Technical Indicators Used

a) Moving Averages Crossover

Fast Moving Average: 11 periods

Slow Moving Average: 36 periods

Signal: The crossover of these moving averages generates buy or sell signals.

b) Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Period: 7

Level: 0 (Entry signal when the indicator crosses this level)

c) Directional Indicators (DMI)

Period: 8

Used to determine trend strength and direction

d) Alligator Indicator

Jaws period: 31, shift: 11

Teeth period: 25, shift: 30

Lips period: 3, shift: 10

Used to confirm market trends.

3. Trading Parameters

Entry lots : 0.50 (user-adjustable)

Stop Loss : 150 pips

Take Profit: 57 pips

4. Trading Strategy

The EA initiates a buy trade when:

The fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average

CCI crosses above level 0

DMI direction confirms an uptrend

The Alligator confirms a bullish trend

Sell trades are executed under opposite conditions.

5. Advantages

Complete Automation – No emotions, just logical execution.

Efficient Backtesting – Can be tested on historical data for optimization.

Flexible Customization – Parameters can be adjusted for any trading style.

This EA for MetaTrader 5 is the ideal solution for traders who want to trade smart, efficiently, and without stress!





Risk Disclosure:

Futures and forex trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.

An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.

Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or life style.

Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading.







