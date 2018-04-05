EffiTrade

1. Product Type:

EffiTrade is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables automated trading on the Forex market. This EA focuses on trading the GBP/JPY pair, using advanced algorithms to identify market entry and exit opportunities.


2. Main Features:

Automated Strategy: Uses technical indicators such as Moving Average and other custom parameters to execute trades.
Time Frame: Operating on the M15 timeframe, i.e. every trading decision is based on analysis in 15 minute intervals.
Risk Management: Includes a fixed set of parameters for Stop Loss and Take Profit, with predefined values:
Stop Loss: 140 pips
Take Profit: 85 pips

Trading Volume: Lots of 0.50 per open trade.

3. Technical parameters:

Moving Average: Uses a period of 27 for the calculation of the moving average and a shift of 2.

Other Custom Parameters: Features multiple other user-adjustable variables, such as indicators used to adjust the frequency and conditions of entering trades.

4. Use and Optimization:

This EA has been optimized for performance in GBP/JPY trading over a period of one year. Optimization focuses on achieving a balance between risk and reward using advanced backtesting techniques.

5. Risk and Warning:

This product comes with a risk warning specific to the futures and forex markets. Trading involves considerable risk, and investors must be prepared for the possibility of losing more than the initial amount invested.
Product advantages:
Complete automation of the trading process, removing emotions and subjective factors from trading decisions.
Adjustable parameters, allowing users to customize their strategy based on their trading style and risk tolerance.
Effective use of technical indicators that provide clear signals for entering and exiting the market.
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