Idea Trader (EURUSD M30)







Idea Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market EURUSD M15.

This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on EURUSD M15. You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.

This EA has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction.

Input and output orders are given by a combination of four indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Commodity Channel Index, Momentum,Force Index and Average True Range.

Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss, which brings capital security for times when volatility increases. This EA offer small dropdown, which offers the possibility extracts money out of the market regularly.

The Expert was tested from January 2023 to February 2025 on EURUSD historical data. Please download it and test it yourself before you use it for real money.

This expert is optimized for EURUSD M15. Every pair has their own characteristic.

Recommendation :

- MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing.

- TakeProfit - take profit in points.

- StopLoss – stop loss in points.

- EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

- This EA does not need to configure parameters.

- Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity EUR / USD.

- I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

- Recommended broker - any.

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.5

Leverage: 1/30

Spread value: 5 - 30 points



