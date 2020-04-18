Constant Trader

1

Constant Trader

 

Constant Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  EURUSD.

EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on EURUSD M30. You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.

It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction.

Input and output orders are given by a combination of three indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Bolinger Bands, Standard Deviation and Stochastic.

Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss, which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested in 1 year of EURUSD historical data (2022-2023). Please download it and test it yourself before you use it for real money.

This expert is optimized for EURUSD M30. Every pair has their own characteristic. 


Recommendation:

EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

This EA does not need to configure parameters.

Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity EUR/USD M30 TIMEFRAME.

I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

Recommended broker - any.

 

Minimum Deposit: 500 $

Max Spread: 20 point

 


Recommended products
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Japan AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
JAPAN AI is a trading robot that operates automatically in the GBPJPY forex market. You don't need to worry about parameter configuration for this EA. It is ready to start trading on the GBPJPY M30 . The only decision you need to make is regarding the lot size. The backtest in the description is made for the last three years. This expert advisor includes a system that identifies trends and filters out market noise. It places orders based on the direction of the trend. Moving Average, Alligat
FREE
MATrader AI
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.84 (64)
Experts
MATrader AI – Precision Gold Trading, Completely Free Real-time results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340501 (we tested MATrader for 4 years before releasing it here on MQL5) (Unfortunately someone didnt like that we share a money printer like MATrader for free here and were #1 on the ranking, so we lost all reviews and ranking as our original upload got deleted for no reason -  if you want to help us get back to #1, feel free to share MATrader and leave us a review) Optimized for: XAUUSD
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
Experts
This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact. If you can't
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
Martingale Gaps
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Martingale Gaps is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market EUR USD M30 . It is specially designed for those who want to start with little money in automatic trading. Of course with minimum lot. For others, increasing the risk is enough. This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  EUR USD M30 . Input and output orders are based on are based on two indicators: Moving Average, Balance of Power. If account equity drops
FREE
AVB Expert
Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
Experts
Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
FREE
Super MataELang Limited
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX This is the Free Version of  EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version  Link Pro Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076 This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the posit
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
Dark Phoenix Scalper
Hossein Davarynejad
4.33 (6)
Experts
////  Dark Phoenix  Scalper  //// Dark Phoenix Scalper  is Advance Scalper Working On All Broker  This Scalper Working on All Forex Pairs   and  Gold (For Gold send me massage i will send  Gold setfile, default not working on Gold) ( Cent Account have high spread this scalper need lowest spread for best performance do not run on Standard account or high spread account )  This Scalper Have 2 Mode Trading  Normal Mode   ( Working on Signal Chart ) Multicurrency Mode ( Working on All Pairs List 
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Picidea Hunter
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
- Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
FREE
Prospector Scalper EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Prospector Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that scalps during high volatility periods using a hybrid lot multiplication algorithm. The EA trades using market orders and hides its decision making from the broker. This EA will work on any pair but works best on EURUSD and USDJPY on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
Experts
ATM GBP/USD Robot V1: Elevate Your Trading Excellence Just like Bayern dominates the Bundesliga, my EA dominates the Forex market! Experience a revolutionary Forex trading tool with the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1. Designed to deliver outstanding performance across prop firm accounts and live trading setups, this automated solution is tailored for success. Key Features: Wide Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with top prop firm accounts, including , MFF , True forex funds, FTMO, and more. Also suit
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.83 (24)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN b
FREE
Big Trend Catcher MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
4 (1)
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working time
FREE
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
EAAgrTest
Dmitriy Susloparov
3 (1)
Experts
EA_Agr_Test This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full , designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account. Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset . Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early. For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - differenc
FREE
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
More from author
Trade Jet
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
TRADER JET is a fully automated trading robot, also known as an Expert Advisor (EA), designed to trade exclusively on the GBPJPY currency pair. This EA is ready to use out of the box, with no need for complex parameter configuration. The only setting you need to decide on is the lot size . Core Functionality This trading robot is built with an intelligent system that identifies market trends and filters out noise. It then places trades based on the detected trend's direction. The system uses a
FREE
Martingale Gaps
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Martingale Gaps is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market EUR USD M30 . It is specially designed for those who want to start with little money in automatic trading. Of course with minimum lot. For others, increasing the risk is enough. This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  EUR USD M30 . Input and output orders are based on are based on two indicators: Moving Average, Balance of Power. If account equity drops
FREE
Japan AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
JAPAN AI is a trading robot that operates automatically in the GBPJPY forex market. You don't need to worry about parameter configuration for this EA. It is ready to start trading on the GBPJPY M30 . The only decision you need to make is regarding the lot size. The backtest in the description is made for the last three years. This expert advisor includes a system that identifies trends and filters out market noise. It places orders based on the direction of the trend. Moving Average, Alligat
FREE
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Serious Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD M15 timeframe. EA   does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The recommended lot for a $1000 account is 0.1. If you have more capital in your account you can increase the lot size proportionally. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output order
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Unlock the secret to consistent growth in your trading account with Constant Grow , the ultimate trading indicator. Powered by a combination of advanced indicators including RVI Signal, Moving Average, Volumes, Stochastic, and Alligator, this revolutionary tool has been meticulously backtested over a two-year period (2021-2023) to ensure its effectiveness. With Constant Grow , you can now protect and expand your account balance while minimizing risks. Our expert advisor takes care of all money
FREE
EffiTrade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
1. Product Type: EffiTrade is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables automated trading on the Forex market. This EA focuses on trading the GBP/JPY pair, using advanced algorithms to identify market entry and exit opportunities. 2. Main Features: Automated Strategy: Uses technical indicators such as Moving Average and other custom parameters to execute trades. Time Frame: Operating on the M15 timeframe, i.e. every trading decision is based on anal
FREE
Bears Graph
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2 (1)
Experts
Bears Graph  is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  GBPUSD, time frame M30 . This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on GBPUSD M30 . You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.   Default lot is 0.1 points. Trade smarter and safer with Bears graph! Our revolutionary trading EA has a smart algorithm which detect the trend, filter out market noise and make the most accurate decisions. Enjoy maximum capital
FREE
Immutable Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Im
FREE
Stock Flow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Are you looking to take your stock trading to the next level? With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with Stock Flow, it's all possible! Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform:  MACD Signal,  Momentum indicator and  Money Flow Index indicator.  Indicators have period
FREE
Idea Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Idea Trader (EURUSD M30) Idea Trader  is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD M15 . This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  EURUSD M15 . You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. This EA has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of four indicators that can be found
FREE
Bullish Wave
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Ready to turbocharge your trading game? Bullish Wave is the fully automated trading software that gives you the edge you need to become a profitable trader. With powerful analytics, real-time market data, and intuitive tools. With   Bullish Wave , you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Bears Power indicator and ADX indicator. Open positions faster and safer than ever before with our integrat
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with  Bollinger Blitz , it's all possible! With Bollinger Blitz , you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands. Open positions faster and safer than eve
FREE
Discret Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Discret Trader is a trading robot designed to generate daily profits in the foreign exchange market. Discret Trader is perfect for those who want to start with little money and make automatic trading. With minimum loss and a high accuracy of over 95%, Discret Trader has been specially designed as an automatic trading platform with minimum risk and high profit opportunities. Discret Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  G
FREE
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
Strong Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
4 (2)
Experts
Strong Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  GBPUSD H1.  It is specially designed for those who want to start with little money in automatic trading. Of course with minimum lot. For others, increasing the risk is enough. This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on GBPUSD H1. You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. This EA has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, Input and output orders a
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Moving Average Trader is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in all currency pairs. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found
Silent Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (1)
Experts
Silent Trader   This is an automated trading robot for trading the GBP/JPY currency pair on the M15 time frame   GBPJPY M15 Trading parameters: Entry Amount: 0.50 lots. Stop Loss: 146 pips, which is the maximum loss allowed per trade. Take Profit: 171 pips, which is the level at which the trade is closed to mark the profit. Technical indicators used: Money Flow Index (MFI): Period: 13. Level: 48. Force Index: Period: 29. Alligator Indicator: Jaws period: 34, shift: 14. Teeth period: 9, shift:
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
Capital Waves
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Capital Waves is a Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, used for automatic trading on the GBP/USD currency pair on the 30-minute timeframe. This strategy automates trading decisions based on technical indicators (RSI, Bears Power and Bollinger Bands) and applies strict risk management rules such as Stop Loss and Take Profit. Main features: Trading Parameters: Transaction volume: 0.50 lots (fixed) Stop Loss: 105 pips Take Profit: 132 pips Magic Number: 380255 (to identify transactions) Indicato
CadusFX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Discover the power of CadusFX, the fully automated professional trading robot, designed specifically for the USDCAD forex market on the H1 timeframe. CadusFX is ready for action right away! All you have to do is choose your lot size. With an intelligent algorithm that detects trends and filters out market noise, CadusFX generates orders in the right direction of the trend. Combining two essential indicators, MACD Signal and Average True Range – available on any MT5 platform, this expert offers
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
SmartTrend EA – Precision-driven trading with advanced technical indicators. If you've ever traded forex, you know that emotions can influence decisions. Sometimes, you exit a profitable trade too early or stay in a losing one for too long. An EA eliminates this emotional factor, executing strategies based solely on logic and technical indicators. MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular trading platforms, and this EA is specifically designed to maximize its advanced functionalities. Configurable
YenGuard AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicat
Filter:
Maksim Rutskin
329
Maksim Rutskin 2024.03.24 08:17 
 

Бесполезный сливатор , можете протестировать .

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review