Constant Trader

Constant Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market EURUSD.

EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on EURUSD M30. You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.

It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction.

Input and output orders are given by a combination of three indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Bolinger Bands, Standard Deviation and Stochastic.

Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss, which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested in 1 year of EURUSD historical data (2022-2023). Please download it and test it yourself before you use it for real money.

This expert is optimized for EURUSD M30. Every pair has their own characteristic.





Recommendation :

EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

This EA does not need to configure parameters.

Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity EUR/USD M30 TIMEFRAME.

I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

Recommended broker - any.

Minimum Deposit: 500 $

Max Spread: 20 point



