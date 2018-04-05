An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30"





Description:





Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits.





Key features:





1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trading opportunities on GBPJPY, on an M30 timeframe. This specialized approach provides precise signals tailored to the specifics of this currency pair.





2. **Risk Management With Stop Loss and Take Profit:** Pacific Trade intelligently integrates stop loss and take profit orders to protect your capital and maximize your profits. These features bring an extra level of security and control over your transactions.





3. **Use Dedicated MT5 Indicators:** Pacific Trade is based on three recognized indicators from the MT5 platform - DeMarker, Moving Averages Crossover and Bollinger Bands. This strategic combination improves signals and forecasts, giving you a competitive edge.





4. **Customizable Initial Capital:** Whether you start with $3000 or $5000, Pacific Trade is flexible and efficient in handling different levels of initial capital. Choose the right amount for you and let the robot work to maximize your earning potential.





5. **Leverage 1:500:** With a leverage of 1:500, Pacific Trade gives you the opportunity to amplify your profit potential while maintaining adequate control over risk. This level of leverage is adaptable to your trading strategies.



