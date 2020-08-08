Strong Trader

4

Strong Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  GBPUSD H1. 

It is specially designed for those who want to start with little money in automatic trading. Of course with minimum lot. For others, increasing the risk is enough.

This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on GBPUSD H1.

You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.

This EA has a smart algorithm which detects the trend,

Input and output orders are based on the Stochastic Signal and Envelopes.

Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss, which brings capital security for times when volatility increases. Strong Trader has small dropdown (about 20%), which offers the possibility extracts money out of the market regularly.

Parameters have been adjusted to make the EA profitable for the last 3 years (January 2020 - January 2023) on GBPUSD historical data. Please download it and test it yourself before you use it for real money.

This expert is optimized for GBPUSD H1. Every pair has their own characteristic. 

 

Minimum Deposit: 500 -1000  $

Max Spread: 20 point

I recommend to use a VPS or a computer.



Reviews 2
CHIDOtaku Fanderei
53
CHIDOtaku Fanderei 2021.11.26 05:33 
 

first week using and i almost duplicated my account, but it was on a cent account haha.

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alaneth Ee
285
alaneth Ee 2023.09.24 16:14 
 

Overall lose money. Not renting it again.

CHIDOtaku Fanderei
53
CHIDOtaku Fanderei 2021.11.26 05:33 
 

first week using and i almost duplicated my account, but it was on a cent account haha.

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