Ready to turbocharge your trading game? Bullish Wave is the fully automated trading software that gives you the edge you need to become a profitable trader. With powerful analytics, real-time market data, and intuitive tools.

With Bullish Wave, you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Bears Power indicator and ADX indicator. Open positions faster and safer than ever before with our integrated stop loss and take profit features. Stop making mistakes and start trading like a pro with Bullish Wave!

The Expert was tested of EURUSD M15 historical data from 1 jan 2020 to Jan 2023 (3 years backtest on MT4).

Make sure you have correctly downloaded the history on the EUR USD - M15 timeframe in the MT4 platform.

Test it yourself before activating it on your real account.

Characteristics:



EURUSD M15 Entry lots: minim 0.1 Stop Loss: 128 pips Take Profit: 132 pips Minimum acount: 1000 - 2000 $ Max Spread : 20 points Account leverage - 1:500. Terminal - MetaTrader4

Recommendation :





EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

This EA does not need to configure parameters.

Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity EUR/USD M15 TIMEFRAME.

I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

Recommended broker - any.

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000$ for cent account and lot 0.1.





