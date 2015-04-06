Bullish Wave

Ready to turbocharge your trading game? Bullish Wave is the fully automated trading software that gives you the edge you need to become a profitable trader. With powerful analytics, real-time market data, and intuitive tools.

With Bullish Wave, you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Bears Power indicator and ADX indicator. Open positions faster and safer than ever before with our integrated stop loss and take profit features. Stop making mistakes and start trading like a pro with Bullish Wave!

The Expert was tested of EURUSD M15 historical data from 1 jan 2020 to Jan 2023 (3 years backtest on MT4).

Make sure you have correctly downloaded the history on the EUR USD - M15 timeframe in the MT4 platform.

Test it yourself before activating it on your real account.

Characteristics:

  1. EURUSD M15
  2. Entry lots: minim 0.1
  3. Stop Loss: 128 pips
  4. Take Profit: 132 pips
  5. Minimum acount: 1000 - 2000 $
  6. Max Spread: 20 points
  7. Account leverage - 1:500.
  8. Terminal - MetaTrader4

Recommendation:


EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

This EA does not need to configure parameters.

Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity EUR/USD M15 TIMEFRAME.

I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

Recommended broker - any.

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000$ for cent account and lot 0.1.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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