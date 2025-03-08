Stock Flow

Are you looking to take your stock trading to the next level?

With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with Stock Flow, it's all possible!

Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform:  MACD Signal, Momentum indicator and Money Flow Index indicator. 

Indicators have period and level values adjusted in an optimal combination to best net profit.

It also contains stop loss and take profit which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested of GBPUSD M30 historical data from 1 jan 2021 to Jan 2023 (2 years backtest on MT4).

Please download it and test it yourself.

You can also use the optimization function in the Metatrader 4 platform to find a better version of the EA. 


Recommendation:

ü  MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing.

ü  TakeProfit - take profit in points.

ü  StopLoss – stop loss in points.

ü  EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

ü  This EA does not need to configure parameters.

ü  Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity GBP / USD.

ü  I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

ü  Recommended broker - any. 

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.2.

Leverage: 1/500

Spread value: 10 - 30 points

 

It can be optimized for automatic trading.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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