Are you looking to take your stock trading to the next level?

With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with Stock Flow, it's all possible!

Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: MACD Signal, Momentum indicator and Money Flow Index indicator.

Indicators have period and level values adjusted in an optimal combination to best net profit.

It also contains stop loss and take profit which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested of GBPUSD M30 historical data from 1 jan 2021 to Jan 2023 (2 years backtest on MT4).

Please download it and test it yourself.

You can also use the optimization function in the Metatrader 4 platform to find a better version of the EA.



Recommendation: ü MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing. ü TakeProfit - take profit in points. ü StopLoss – stop loss in points. ü EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart. ü This EA does not need to configure parameters. ü Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity GBP / USD. ü I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet. ü Recommended broker - any. Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.2. Leverage: 1/500 Spread value: 10 - 30 points It can be optimized for automatic trading.



