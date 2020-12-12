Silent Trader is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for rule-based trend trading on GBPJPY, mainly on the M15 timeframe.

The EA uses a combination of technical indicators to identify market direction, filter entries and manage exits. Its default settings are configured for a 5,000 USD account using 0.25 lots, but all key parameters can be adjusted by the user in the EA inputs.

Silent Trader does not use martingale, grid recovery, arbitrage, news trading or neural network logic. It opens one position at a time for the current symbol and uses predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

How the strategy works

Silent Trader looks for trading opportunities using a combination of:

Money Flow Index

Force Index

Alligator

Standard Deviation

The Money Flow Index is used as a level-based filter. The Force Index helps confirm market pressure. The Alligator indicator is used to read market direction. Standard Deviation is used as an additional exit condition when market behavior changes.

Main features

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Designed primarily for GBPJPY on M15

One position at a time

Fixed lot size input

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Indicator-based entries

Additional exit logic based on volatility

No martingale

No grid recovery system

No hedging logic

No news filter

No DLL usage

Default setup

Symbol: GBPJPY

GBPJPY Timeframe: M15

M15 Account size reference: 5,000 USD

5,000 USD Entry lot size: 0.25 lots

These settings are only a starting configuration. Users should test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Input parameters

Entry_Amount: Lot size used for each trade. Default value: 0.25 lots.

Lot size used for each trade. Default value: 0.25 lots. Stop_Loss: Stop Loss distance in pips. Default value: 180 pips.

Stop Loss distance in pips. Default value: 180 pips. Take_Profit: Take Profit distance in pips. Default value: 280 pips.

Take Profit distance in pips. Default value: 280 pips. Ind0Param0: Money Flow Index period. Default value: 16.

Money Flow Index period. Default value: 16. Ind0Param1: Money Flow Index level used by the entry logic. Default value: 50.

Money Flow Index level used by the entry logic. Default value: 50. Ind1Param0: Force Index period. Default value: 45.

Force Index period. Default value: 45. Ind2Param0: Alligator Jaws period. Default value: 40.

Alligator Jaws period. Default value: 40. Ind2Param1: Alligator Jaws shift. Default value: 14.

Alligator Jaws shift. Default value: 14. Ind2Param2: Alligator Teeth period. Default value: 9.

Alligator Teeth period. Default value: 9. Ind2Param3: Alligator Teeth shift. Default value: 16.

Alligator Teeth shift. Default value: 16. Ind2Param4: Alligator Lips period. Default value: 15.

Alligator Lips period. Default value: 15. Ind2Param5: Alligator Lips shift. Default value: 2.

Alligator Lips shift. Default value: 2. Ind3Param0: Standard Deviation period. Default value: 80.

Standard Deviation period. Default value: 80. Ind3Param1: Standard Deviation level used by the exit logic. Default value: 1.4000.

Standard Deviation level used by the exit logic. Default value: 1.4000. Magic_Number: Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its own positions.

Recommended use

Attach the EA to a GBPJPY M15 chart and check that automated trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.

Before live trading, test the EA with your broker’s historical data, spread, execution model and account conditions. Results can vary depending on broker pricing, spreads, swaps, execution speed and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. Past Strategy Tester results do not represent live trading results and do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting lot size, risk level and account settings according to their own trading plan.