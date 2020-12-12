Silent Trader

3

Silent Trader is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for rule-based trend trading on GBPJPY, mainly on the M15 timeframe.

The EA uses a combination of technical indicators to identify market direction, filter entries and manage exits. Its default settings are configured for a 5,000 USD account using 0.25 lots, but all key parameters can be adjusted by the user in the EA inputs.

Silent Trader does not use martingale, grid recovery, arbitrage, news trading or neural network logic. It opens one position at a time for the current symbol and uses predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

How the strategy works

Silent Trader looks for trading opportunities using a combination of:

  • Money Flow Index
  • Force Index
  • Alligator
  • Standard Deviation

The Money Flow Index is used as a level-based filter. The Force Index helps confirm market pressure. The Alligator indicator is used to read market direction. Standard Deviation is used as an additional exit condition when market behavior changes.

Main features

  • MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
  • Designed primarily for GBPJPY on M15
  • One position at a time
  • Fixed lot size input
  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Indicator-based entries
  • Additional exit logic based on volatility
  • No martingale
  • No grid recovery system
  • No hedging logic
  • No news filter
  • No DLL usage

Default setup

  • Symbol: GBPJPY
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account size reference: 5,000 USD
  • Entry lot size: 0.25 lots

These settings are only a starting configuration. Users should test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Input parameters

  • Entry_Amount: Lot size used for each trade. Default value: 0.25 lots.
  • Stop_Loss: Stop Loss distance in pips. Default value: 180 pips.
  • Take_Profit: Take Profit distance in pips. Default value: 280 pips.
  • Ind0Param0: Money Flow Index period. Default value: 16.
  • Ind0Param1: Money Flow Index level used by the entry logic. Default value: 50.
  • Ind1Param0: Force Index period. Default value: 45.
  • Ind2Param0: Alligator Jaws period. Default value: 40.
  • Ind2Param1: Alligator Jaws shift. Default value: 14.
  • Ind2Param2: Alligator Teeth period. Default value: 9.
  • Ind2Param3: Alligator Teeth shift. Default value: 16.
  • Ind2Param4: Alligator Lips period. Default value: 15.
  • Ind2Param5: Alligator Lips shift. Default value: 2.
  • Ind3Param0: Standard Deviation period. Default value: 80.
  • Ind3Param1: Standard Deviation level used by the exit logic. Default value: 1.4000.
  • Magic_Number: Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its own positions.

Recommended use

Attach the EA to a GBPJPY M15 chart and check that automated trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.

Before live trading, test the EA with your broker’s historical data, spread, execution model and account conditions. Results can vary depending on broker pricing, spreads, swaps, execution speed and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. Past Strategy Tester results do not represent live trading results and do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting lot size, risk level and account settings according to their own trading plan.

Recommended products
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
Experts
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Eurusd H1 ADX Trend
Pablo Redondo Perez
Experts
Eurusd H1 ADX Trend is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trend-following trading, mainly optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. The strategy is based on a multi-timeframe trend confirmation system using EMA 50 and EMA 200 across M30, H1 and H4. The Expert Advisor looks for market conditions where the trend is clearly defined and then uses ADX, Directional Movement and ATR-based volatility filters to identify trading opportunities. This EA has been developed with a conservative logi
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Experts
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Correlated MT5
Ulises Calderon Bautista
Experts
## English ### Correlated MT5 v8.1 Correlated MT5 v8.1 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes asset baskets, correlation, and mean reversion. It can be used as a market-reading dashboard or as an automated system with exposure, position sizing, and risk controls. #### How it works - Builds a basket with 3 to 10 symbols and normalizes their prices. - Calculates a correlation matrix and can filter noise with Random Matrix Theory. - Entries require a minimum corre
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
Momentum Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
1 (1)
Experts
This EA is based on momentum strategy.  It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable. From today your money does not sleep and rise every week. Advantage:    - Always trade with stoploss   - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : US100   Period : 1H   UseDynamicStoplose: true Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
End Trailing Stop
Endra Setiyanto
Experts
End Trailing Stop is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capture market volatility using a smart "Trap & Breakout" logic. Unlike traditional grid systems that often fail due to broker limitations, this EA features a Smart Validation Engine that automatically adjusts pending orders to comply with Stops Level and Freeze Level requirements—ensuring Zero Error execution. Whether the market skyrockets or crashes, this EA places a dynamic cage of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to catch the m
Day Ranger
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Experts
-->> THE COST WILL INCREASE PER PURCHASE... HURRY NOW <<-- Day Ranger Robot is made just for gold scalping. It finds the best entry after proper analysis. Just plug it in and watch you money grow daily. I won't say much. Run your backtest and confirm. Contact me for purchase   @glownx on telegram. I'd prefer payment outside this marketplace please Exness Pro Broker Account Highly Recommended. Scalping with very tight spreads Most important rule - Trade with default input - Trade only Gold (XA
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
H4 Gold Scalper
Walas Pinto Pereira
Experts
Gold H4 SCALPER Expert Advisor for XAUUSD | H4 Timeframe ️ Safety First — No Martingale, No Grid, No Recovery Hedging Unlike many robots sold out there, Gold H4 SCALPER does NOT use martingale, grid, or any loss-recovery system that increases lot size after losing trades. These systems may look profitable in backtests or over short periods, but they are historically responsible for blowing up accounts once the market hits a losing streak or an atypical move. Gold H4 SCALPER was built
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Alpha KillZone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Alpha Killzone Trading System System Identity Alpha Killzone is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed for institutional-level execution in the MetaTrader 5 platform. This system represents the culmination of advanced market microstructure analysis combined with precision timing mechanisms to identify and capitalize on high-probability trading opportunities during peak market efficiency windows. Core Operational Philosophy The system operates on the principle of "alpha extrac
GoldEdge Spark
Chi Sang Lai
5 (5)
Experts
GoldEdge Spark is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built around the ATR Border system. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, Border levels, spread control, and directional logic. Instead of adding positions blindly, GoldEdge Spark waits for higher-quality conditions, helping reduce unnecessary exposure during strong one-way market moves. Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website All Product:  https
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
SwapSurfer Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY
Daniel Boloc Olaru
Experts
Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY SwapSurfer is a high level grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to capture high-probability structural trends on the USDJPY H1 timeframe (or any swap-giving instruments). While most retail traders are caught in the "noise," SwapSurfer uses a structural-tracking engine to identify high-probability levels and execute trades only when the momentum is confirmed, usually leaving the trade on for multiple days, collecting swap (this EA does not sell short, o
FVG In Engulfing EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In Engulfing EA - From Learn to Earn. The zone every trader watches, armed with a trigger you have not seen before: a Fair Value Gap validated only when an engulfing is forged inside its gap. A ZONE EVERYONE KNOWS. A TRIGGER NO ONE ELSE DEMANDS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap - with a minimum gap size and displacement filters of your choice - on a higher timeframe, then requires an engulfing, formed on the timeframes you choose, contained inside that gap. Only a containment above your t
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Momentum X
Chui Ying Mok
5 (1)
Experts
Unveiling Momentum X, a uniquely designed, momentum-based Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $899. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading. Unparalleled Functionality Momentum X works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk-laden methods used in grid and martingale systems, Momentum X is b
PropFirm Trend EA MT5
Bernard Toochukwu Ekeh
Experts
PropFirm Trend EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built to trade medium-term market trends with strict risk control. Designed specifically for prop firm challenge rules, it focuses on low drawdown, consistency, and steady growth . MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150040?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page PropFirmTrendEA is a fully automated trading system designed for serious traders and prop-firm challenges. It combines trend-following principles with smart risk man
AI ML Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making. Machine Learning Models Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth. SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels. Logistic Regr
Aurum Nevermind 100ml AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aurum Nevermind 100ml AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Neural Mean Reversion | Adaptive ATR Grid | Solvency Stress-Tested] Introduction Aurum Nevermind 100ml AI is a sophisticated mean-reversion trading architecture designed to capture profits from overextended market conditions. Unlike rigid grid systems that fail during volatility, the "Aurum Core" utilizes a dual-confirmation neural engine—combining Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index
Codebird MA
CodeBird Ltd
Experts
Codebird is proud to present 'Codebird MA', the best moving average crossover expert advisor in the market.  ECOSYSTEM OFFER  - 25% Discount on FinViz Elite subscriptions, the ultimate stock screener on the internet, when you purchase this bot.  ECOSYSTEM OFFER - Free US Stock Market Analysis, directly to your email every week on Sunday, when you purchase this bot. To collect your rewards, contact us via any ONE of the following methods: MQL/Metatrader messaging service https://www.codebird
Silver Prop Challenge EA 50K Account
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Prop Firm XAG Session Sweep EA – 50K This Expert Advisor implements a session-based liquidity sweep trading strategy and has been specifically developed for 50,000 EUR proprietary trading firm challenges . The EA identifies the session high and low within a predefined trading window and, after the session has ended , analyzes the market for false breakouts (liquidity sweeps) . A trade is executed only when session liquidity has been taken and price reclaims the session level , deliberately avoi
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
StructureFlow Compass
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
StructureFlow Compass  StructureFlow Compass is a multi-timeframe market structure Expert Advisor built for traders who read price the way institutional desks do — through the rhythm of swing highs and swing lows, not through a single lagging oscillator. At its core sits a self-contained structure-mapping engine that continuously scans price action for confirmed pivot points and classifies the market into a clear state: an unbroken sequence of Higher Highs and Higher Lows means uptrend, a sequen
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.89 (35)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.8 (25)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
More from author
Constant Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
1 (1)
Experts
Constant Trader DayTrader Free Constant Trader DayTrader Free is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for intraday trading on EURUSD-style symbols. The EA uses a rule-based RSI and Bollinger Bands reversal model, ATR-based protection, dynamic lot sizing, a spread filter, and forced day-end position management. This free version is intended for traders who want a clean, transparent day-trading EA without martingale, grid, arbitrage, news trading, or neural-network logic. Main Features Intraday
FREE
Bullish Wave
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Ready to turbocharge your trading game? Bullish Wave is the fully automated trading software that gives you the edge you need to become a profitable trader. With powerful analytics, real-time market data, and intuitive tools. With   Bullish Wave , you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Bears Power indicator and ADX indicator. Open positions faster and safer than ever before with our integrat
FREE
Immutable Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Im
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Unlock the secret to consistent growth in your trading account with Constant Grow , the ultimate trading indicator. Powered by a combination of advanced indicators including RVI Signal, Moving Average, Volumes, Stochastic, and Alligator, this revolutionary tool has been meticulously backtested over a two-year period (2021-2023) to ensure its effectiveness. With Constant Grow , you can now protect and expand your account balance while minimizing risks. Our expert advisor takes care of all money
FREE
YenGuard AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicat
FREE
CadusFX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Discover the power of CadusFX, the fully automated professional trading robot, designed specifically for the USDCAD forex market on the H1 timeframe. CadusFX is ready for action right away! All you have to do is choose your lot size. With an intelligent algorithm that detects trends and filters out market noise, CadusFX generates orders in the right direction of the trend. Combining two essential indicators, MACD Signal and Average True Range – available on any MT5 platform, this expert offers
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Trade Jet
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
TRADER JET is a fully automated trading robot, also known as an Expert Advisor (EA), designed to trade exclusively on the GBPJPY currency pair. This EA is ready to use out of the box, with no need for complex parameter configuration. The only setting you need to decide on is the lot size . Core Functionality This trading robot is built with an intelligent system that identifies market trends and filters out noise. It then places trades based on the detected trend's direction. The system uses a
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with  Bollinger Blitz , it's all possible! With Bollinger Blitz , you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands. Open positions faster and safer than eve
FREE
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2.5 (2)
Experts
Moving Average Trader is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in all currency pairs. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found
FREE
Stock Flow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Are you looking to take your stock trading to the next level? With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with Stock Flow, it's all possible! Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform:  MACD Signal,  Momentum indicator and  Money Flow Index indicator.  Indicators have period
FREE
Discret Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Discret Trader is a trading robot designed to generate daily profits in the foreign exchange market. Discret Trader is perfect for those who want to start with little money and make automatic trading. With minimum loss and a high accuracy of over 95%, Discret Trader has been specially designed as an automatic trading platform with minimum risk and high profit opportunities. Discret Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  G
FREE
EffiTrade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
1. Product Type: EffiTrade is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables automated trading on the Forex market. This EA focuses on trading the GBP/JPY pair, using advanced algorithms to identify market entry and exit opportunities. 2. Main Features: Automated Strategy: Uses technical indicators such as Moving Average and other custom parameters to execute trades. Time Frame: Operating on the M15 timeframe, i.e. every trading decision is based on anal
FREE
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Serious Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD M15 timeframe. EA   does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The recommended lot for a $1000 account is 0.1. If you have more capital in your account you can increase the lot size proportionally. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output order
FREE
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
FREE
Idea Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Idea Trader (EURUSD M30) Idea Trader  is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD M15 . This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  EURUSD M15 . You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. This EA has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of four indicators that can be found
FREE
Strong Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
4 (2)
Experts
Strong Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  GBPUSD H1.  It is specially designed for those who want to start with little money in automatic trading. Of course with minimum lot. For others, increasing the risk is enough. This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on GBPUSD H1. You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. This EA has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, Input and output orders a
Velora FX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Velora FX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M30 timeframe. Technical profile: Symbol: EURUSD Recommended timeframe: M30 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor type: Trend, Level trading Lot mode: Fixed lot by default Default lot: 0.30 Default maximum lot: 0.30 Spread filter: maximum 3.0 pips Main execution style: rule-based technical trading Recommended testing mode: Every tick Recommended initial test deposit: 5000 USD Recommended account type: ECN or low-spread
Pound Yen Reversion Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Technical overview Product type: Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Recommended symbol: Pound Yen / GBPJPY Recommended timeframe: M15 Trading style: short-term mean reversion / scalping Main indicators: Bollinger Bands, RSI, EMA trend anchor Default Stop Loss: 20 pips Default Take Profit: 30 pips Default maximum trade duration: 5 M15 candles Default lot logic: dynamic lots enabled, capped at 0.30 lots for buy and sell positions Grid: no Martingale: no Hedging logic: no News trading: no Multicurre
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
SmartTrend EA – Precision-driven trading with advanced technical indicators. If you've ever traded forex, you know that emotions can influence decisions. Sometimes, you exit a profitable trade too early or stay in a losing one for too long. An EA eliminates this emotional factor, executing strategies based solely on logic and technical indicators. MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular trading platforms, and this EA is specifically designed to maximize its advanced functionalities. Configurable
Bears Graph Pro
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Bears Graph Pro Bears Graph Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe . It combines several native MetaTrader indicators into one configurable trading system: RSI, Bears Power, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ADX, EMA trend filtering and ATR volatility filtering. The idea of the EA is simple: it looks for directional movement, confirms the signal with momentum and market structure, then manages the trade with fixed stops, take profit, breakeven and optional volatility-
Capital Waves Pro
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Capital Waves Pro Indicator-confirmed intraday trading for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 Important: Capital Waves Pro is an automated Expert Advisor, not a profit guarantee. It can produce losing trades and drawdowns. Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use. Product overview Capital Waves Pro is a rule-based intraday Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines momentum, directional strength
Filter:
Mausepaul
39
Mausepaul 2020.12.21 10:29 
 

kann ich den Silent Roboter AUCH FÜR DAX UND EURO BENUTZEN?

Ciprian Ghebanoaei
8989
Reply from developer Ciprian Ghebanoaei 2020.12.21 18:05
Jeder Markt oder jede Parität hat ihre eigenen Merkmale.
Leider ist dieser EA nur für GBPJPY M30 optimiert. Auf Ihren Vorschlag hin werden wir versuchen, den Logarithmus auch für den DAX-Markt zu optimieren.
Reply to review