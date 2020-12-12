Silent Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.11
- Updated: 11 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Silent Trader is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for rule-based trend trading on GBPJPY, mainly on the M15 timeframe.
The EA uses a combination of technical indicators to identify market direction, filter entries and manage exits. Its default settings are configured for a 5,000 USD account using 0.25 lots, but all key parameters can be adjusted by the user in the EA inputs.
Silent Trader does not use martingale, grid recovery, arbitrage, news trading or neural network logic. It opens one position at a time for the current symbol and uses predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
How the strategy works
Silent Trader looks for trading opportunities using a combination of:
- Money Flow Index
- Force Index
- Alligator
- Standard Deviation
The Money Flow Index is used as a level-based filter. The Force Index helps confirm market pressure. The Alligator indicator is used to read market direction. Standard Deviation is used as an additional exit condition when market behavior changes.
Main features
- MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
- Designed primarily for GBPJPY on M15
- One position at a time
- Fixed lot size input
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Indicator-based entries
- Additional exit logic based on volatility
- No martingale
- No grid recovery system
- No hedging logic
- No news filter
- No DLL usage
Default setup
- Symbol: GBPJPY
- Timeframe: M15
- Account size reference: 5,000 USD
- Entry lot size: 0.25 lots
These settings are only a starting configuration. Users should test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Input parameters
- Entry_Amount: Lot size used for each trade. Default value: 0.25 lots.
- Stop_Loss: Stop Loss distance in pips. Default value: 180 pips.
- Take_Profit: Take Profit distance in pips. Default value: 280 pips.
- Ind0Param0: Money Flow Index period. Default value: 16.
- Ind0Param1: Money Flow Index level used by the entry logic. Default value: 50.
- Ind1Param0: Force Index period. Default value: 45.
- Ind2Param0: Alligator Jaws period. Default value: 40.
- Ind2Param1: Alligator Jaws shift. Default value: 14.
- Ind2Param2: Alligator Teeth period. Default value: 9.
- Ind2Param3: Alligator Teeth shift. Default value: 16.
- Ind2Param4: Alligator Lips period. Default value: 15.
- Ind2Param5: Alligator Lips shift. Default value: 2.
- Ind3Param0: Standard Deviation period. Default value: 80.
- Ind3Param1: Standard Deviation level used by the exit logic. Default value: 1.4000.
- Magic_Number: Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its own positions.
Recommended use
Attach the EA to a GBPJPY M15 chart and check that automated trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.
Before live trading, test the EA with your broker’s historical data, spread, execution model and account conditions. Results can vary depending on broker pricing, spreads, swaps, execution speed and market conditions.
Risk notice
Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. Past Strategy Tester results do not represent live trading results and do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting lot size, risk level and account settings according to their own trading plan.
kann ich den Silent Roboter AUCH FÜR DAX UND EURO BENUTZEN?
Leider ist dieser EA nur für GBPJPY M30 optimiert. Auf Ihren Vorschlag hin werden wir versuchen, den Logarithmus auch für den DAX-Markt zu optimieren.