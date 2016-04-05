Immutable Trader

Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Immutable Trader now and start trading with confidence!

Parameters have been adjusted to make the EA profitable for the last 2 years (January 2021 - MAy 2023) on NZDJPY M 30 historical data. Please download it and test it yourself before you use it for real money.

This expert is optimized for NZDJPY M 30, Every pair has their own characteristic. 

This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work.

You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.

This EA has a smart algorithm which detects the trend,


Recommendation:

ü  MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing.

ü  TakeProfit - take profit in points.

ü  StopLoss – stop loss in points.

ü  EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

ü  This EA does not need to configure parameters.

ü  Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity NZD / JPY.

ü  I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

ü  Recommended broker - any. 

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.1

Leverage: 1/500

Spread value: 10 - 30 points


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