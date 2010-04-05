Discret Trader is a trading robot designed to generate daily profits in the foreign exchange market. Discret Trader is perfect for those who want to start with little money and make automatic trading. With minimum loss and a high accuracy of over 95%, Discret Trader has been specially designed as an automatic trading platform with minimum risk and high profit opportunities.





Discret Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market GBPUSD M15. It is specially designed for those who want to start with little money in automatic trading. Of course with minimum lot. For others, increasing the risk is enough.





This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on GBPUSD M15.





You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.





This EA has a smart algorithm which detects the trend,





Input and output orders are based on the Dochian Channel, Stochastic Signal and Commodity Channel Index.





Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss, which brings capital security for times when volatility increases. Strong Trader has small dropdown (about 15%), which offers the possibility extracts money out of the market regularly.





The Expert was tested from November 2020 to the present (November 2022) on GBPUSD historical data. Please download it and test it yourself before you use it for real money.





This expert is optimized for GBPUSD M15. Every pair has their own characteristic.









Minimum Deposit: 500 -1000 $





Max Spread: 20 point





I recommend to use a VPS or a computer.



