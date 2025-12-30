Triple Double Neural

TripleDoubleNeural – Reinforcement Learning Agent EA

Dear algo trading friends,

Here is TripleDoubleNeural, a true self-learning RL agent that trains itself in three ways:

  • during normal backtesting
  • during optimization
  • live on a real or demo account

The easiest way: Just attach it to XAUUSD H1 (or your favorite pair), leave all settings as in the screenshot (Lot 0.01, PT 3.0 coef, SL 4.0 coef, Trailing 0.6 coef, Revers = false), and let it run live. The robot will load its previous knowledge and keep improving every single trade. Want faster training? Open Strategy Tester → XAUUSD H1 → run test after test. Watch the equity curve. As long as it keeps improving, the agent is learning. When the curve flattens, simply switch Reverse = true (or false) and run again You just gave the RL agent a completely new task, and it will adapt again. Repeat until you are 100% happy with the result. When you’re satisfied, just put it live; it will instantly load all the trained data and trade with the optimized brain you created.

Load → watch it learn → that’s TripleDoubleNeural.

    Note:

    Keep in mind that "Triple Double Neural" should be tested on a demo account before any use.

    Useful Links:

     Installation Guide

    Testing

    WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scams.

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