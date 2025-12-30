Triple Double Neural
- Experts
-
Dragan Drenjanin🔴 My products on MQL5 → https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 30 December 2025
- Activations: 5
TripleDoubleNeural – Reinforcement Learning Agent EA
Dear algo trading friends,
Here is TripleDoubleNeural, a true self-learning RL agent that trains itself in three ways:
- during normal backtesting
- during optimization
- live on a real or demo account
The easiest way: Just attach it to XAUUSD H1 (or your favorite pair), leave all settings as in the screenshot (Lot 0.01, PT 3.0 coef, SL 4.0 coef, Trailing 0.6 coef, Revers = false), and let it run live. The robot will load its previous knowledge and keep improving every single trade. Want faster training? Open Strategy Tester → XAUUSD H1 → run test after test. Watch the equity curve. As long as it keeps improving, the agent is learning. When the curve flattens, simply switch Reverse = true (or false) and run again You just gave the RL agent a completely new task, and it will adapt again. Repeat until you are 100% happy with the result. When you’re satisfied, just put it live; it will instantly load all the trained data and trade with the optimized brain you created.
Load → watch it learn → that’s TripleDoubleNeural.
Note:
Keep in mind that "Triple Double Neural" should be tested on a demo account before any use.
Useful Links:
- Send me a DM: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra
- All my apps: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
Installation Guide
- For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586