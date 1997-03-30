Pound Yen Trader MT4

Special offer is available at 99$
  Only 2 copies left at this price - future price 150 $

Pound Yen Trader – Overview  

The **Pound Yen Trader** is a state-of-the-art trading robot meticulously designed to operate specifically within the GBPJPY currency pair on the M15 time frame. Leveraging over 20 years of extensive price data, our algorithm has been expertly developed and trained to identify and capitalize on highly efficient trading patterns unique to this currency pair.  

Key features of the Expert Advisor (EA):

1. Advanced Pattern Recognition System: Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the Pound Yen Trader features an advanced pattern recognition system that scans historical and real-time data, ensuring quick and accurate identification of emerging market trends.  

2. Dynamic Level Trading System: The robot employs a dynamic level trading system that adapts to changing market conditions, enabling it to optimize entry and exit points for maximum profitability.  

3. Utilization of Advanced Trading Options: To enhance trading performance, the Pound Yen Trader integrates advanced trading options such as trailing stops and martingale strategies. This allows for greater flexibility in performance while managing risk effectively.  

4. Original Signal Generation: Unlike typical systems that rely on Martingale or Grid strategies, the Pound Yen Trader generates its signals through a proprietary system tailored specifically for GBPJPY. This non-reliant approach enhances its reliability and effectiveness.  

5. M15 Time Frame Focus: The robot is finely tuned to trade within the M15 time frame, capturing short-term price movements and executing trades with precision to maximize returns.  

6. Specialization in GBPJPY: Designed solely for the GBPJPY currency pair, the Pound Yen Trader has undergone rigorous training and optimization, making it an expert in navigating the unique market dynamics of this symbol.  

In summary, the Pound Yen Trader combines sophisticated technology and extensive market insights, providing traders with a powerful tool to achieve consistent success in trading GBPJPY. With its unique features and specialized approach, it stands out as a premium solution for both novice and experienced traders seeking to optimize their trading strategies.

PLEASE NOTE: Upon purchasing the product, kindly send a private message to receive complete information.

For insights into my trading strategy concept and successful completion of FTMO challenges using this strategy, refer to my [blog posts].


    How do I get more information about the EA?

    Support channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fusion_forex_insights

    Live signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2306362

    Link to MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131347

    Inputs description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760812

    Recommendations:
    •  Currency pair: Simply attach the EA to the GBP/JPY chart
    •  Timeframe: M15
    •  Minimum deposit: $100
    •  Account type: ECN, Raw, or accounts with low spreads.
    •  Suitable brokers: Standard brokers and PropFirms
    •  IMPORTANT: Thoroughly read the documentation!
    •  Account type: Hedge



    Recommended products
    GMMA Trade X
    Yu Xin Pu
    Experts
    GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
    LCFGamma
    Marcin Majcherek
    Experts
    LCF_GAMMA uses two types of Stochastic Oscillator. The LONGSHOT type, which defines the main direction and leads one position (buffer) and the PEAK2PEAK type, which acts as the main profit maker. It is good at commodities such as OIL, GOLD, SUGAR and currency pairs such like USDJPY (all M15), but occasionally needs to calibrate settings, so long-term tests in the same settings will not quite reflect its usefulness. In the screenshots, I present test results based on the 5-month period, but keep
    Ichimoku 3D
    Anton Karabeinikov
    Experts
    Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
    GridMasterFx
    Sergey Kruglov
    Experts
    GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
    Moving Average Crossover EA
    Genesis Hafalla
    5 (1)
    Experts
    How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
    Trendless Scalper
    Jaspreet Singh Saini
    Experts
    As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
    BiBoosterix
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
    Professor EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    5 (1)
    Experts
    -   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.5 (28)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    ATLAS Expert
    Konstantinos Chariompolis
    Experts
    NEW PRICE!!! ONLY  $59!!! (for few days) Sale, price $ 299 !!!   The next price is $ 349. Real Account Monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/972137 Automata Forex Robot presents: ATLAS EXPERT If you're the type of person who likes being in control and carefree at the same time, then look no further, because we have the perfect EA for you. We do the hard work for you. Our "set it and forget it" EA is: Highly Profitable Simple to use Come with ready-made settings User friendly ATLAS
    Success Forex
    Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
    Experts
    Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
    Bitcoin Fear and Greed Scalper MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Fear & Greed Scalper - Real Time Bitcoin Sentiment Analysis From the Internet One of the greatest traders of all time lived by the principle to "Buy when others are fearful and sell when others are greedy". It is with this proverb in mind that Bitcoin Fear & Greed Scalper operates. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is a comprehensive analysis of all societal factors affecting the Bitcoin market summed up in one easy to read number. It automatically scans the most reliable fundamental-base
    Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
    The Viper EA
    Profalgo Limited
    3.18 (11)
    Experts
    NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
    PairsTrading
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    Bar Boss
    Iurii Tokman
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
    MA Head and Grid
    Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
    Experts
    For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
    Night Rocker EA
    Sergey Sobakin
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
    AW CCI based EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    3 (1)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the classic CCI indicator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configurations. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation.   Problem solving ->  HERE   / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Customizable CCI Indicator Signals Uses averaging if necessary Built-in automatic lot calculation Built-in system for
    Diamond Trend Trader
    Segundo Calvo Munoz
    Experts
    Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, which has provided good results so far detecting Trends , here is coming up a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of its power to open positions following it.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe for FX, Cryptos, GOLD/AUXUSD, BRENT,... (not tested with Indexes) DTT EA instance tracks its own operations, if you want to use more than one DTT EA (and/or any of my other EAs) in the
    Alize EA
    Viktor Barilko
    Experts
    Alize EA   is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for Forex market trading. It uses complex mathematical algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions based on modified standard indicators and price action analysis. This robot is easy to use and fully automated: simply install it on the AUDCAD chart and set the desired risk level. One of the key features of Alize EA is its advanced averaging system, which adapts to current market conditions. The robot uses virtual f
    Capital Gate EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    Experts
    This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator " Extreme Spike ProfRoboTrading "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control depos
    Grid Flat
    Iurii Tokman
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor places a grid of orders with the specified step. Orders have the take profit level set at the distance of grid step, as well as the total stop loss level for all order of the same type. Trading is performed only within the time interval specified in the settings. Once the time ends, all pending orders are deleted and all open positions are force-closed. It is not recommended to use the EA as a fully automated trading system for continuous trading, only for working in certain m
    Breakout and Rebound EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
    LL Grid EA MT4
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
    Gold Matrix Pro
    Steve Zoeger
    Experts
    Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
    Gold Digging Scalping
    Mir Mostofa Kamal
    Experts
    Gold Digging Scalping — Advanced Scalping EA for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex Gold Digging Scalping is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping and short-term trading in volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. Built with precision and flexibility, this EA automates high-frequency trading strategies with intelligent filters, dynamic pip steps, and advanced risk management. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: The EA uses CCI (Commodity Channel Ind
    Nephila4
    Tian Yu Li
    4 (5)
    Experts
    this is a highly profitable semi-auto grid strategy. MT4 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: H1 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 1000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risk lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   semi-auto trading should be the best way to equilibrate profit and risk. this EA has integrated many useful options for user to con
    FREE
    Trend Sniping
    Ke Xiu
    Experts
    The Trend Sniping is  a home made medium-term trading strategy  and good for  strategy diversification  and  earning huge profits per trade . Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below: 1. This strategy is built for trend hunting seekers. The default parameters is for  1 hour chart AUDUSD only .   2. It comes with both  appropriate  range of taking profits  and  appropriate  range of stopping loss  default settings. 3. Smooth back-testin
    Universal Full Invisible Controller
    Ihar Volkau
    Experts
    Здравствуйте, уважаемые трейдеры! Разрешите мне представить незаменимого помощника для Вашей торговли на рынке Forex.  Прежде всего хочу акцентировать Ваше внимание на том, что первый торговый ордер открывается Вами ВРУЧНУЮ,путем нажатия соответствующей кнопки выбранного направления сделки согласно Вашей стратегии. Я назову Вам 10 причин, почему данный советник должен быть у каждого трейдера! -)) 1) Такие уровни как Stop Loss, Take Profit, а так же отложенные усредняющие ордера будут строго ВИ
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
    HiJack
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    4.4 (5)
    Experts
    HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.79 (89)
    Experts
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (167)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified sign
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 399 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.83 (58)
    Experts
    Only 1 copy left for $199  Tomorrow price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced po
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.45 (33)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    NEXON Ai
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (3)
    Experts
    NEXON – AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) NEXON is an advanced, fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks, it continuously adapts to market dynamics to deliver precise, high-frequency trading decisions. Rather than relying on rigid, rule-based logic or basic indicators, NEXON learns from historical and real-time market behavio
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.71 (63)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
    PrimAI Power MT4
    Andrey Barinov
    Experts
    PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, a
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Omega Code
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    Experts
    Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
    Green Hawk MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
    Bitcoin Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 EA LIVE SIGNAL     ( V3.0 coming soon – started running on 2025/02/24 ) MT5 Version Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the most traded and recognized crypto asset globally. With its volatility and growing adoption, Bitcoin presents
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    Exp TickSniper
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (30)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
    AW Double Grids EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3.83 (12)
    Experts
    Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (85)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Secret Impulse MT4
    Eugen Funk
    3.56 (18)
    Experts
    The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Signal   (292%, 10% DD):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145   (will update the URL soon) It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, th
    AW Gold Trend Trading EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    3.4 (5)
    Experts
    Fully automated trending EA with active strategy and advanced averaging system. Orders are opened according to a trend filter using oscillators for greater signal security. Has a simple and clear setup. The EA is suitable for use on any instruments and timeframes Advantages: Automated system with the ability to add manual orders Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm Ability to trade in one or both directions Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction Pluggable automatic volume calculat
    OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    Experts
    OpenScalp GXT is a straightforward scalping system backed by consensus from the latest GPT models. You can select the model you prefer from the dropdown located in the input settings or let the EA choose the model automatically.  Every order is entered on its own, one trade at a time with no gimmicky martingale/grid trades. Additionally, every position is protected by a virtual dynamic stop loss system with a fully customizable fixed stop loss available. The AI consensus combined with dynamic vo
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.57 (30)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    LEE SAMSON
    4.24 (21)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Scalping Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.09 (23)
    Experts
    Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
    Crypto Investor EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (1)
    Experts
    PROMOTION: BUY 1 & GET 1 FREE: ->> Buy Crypto Investor EA with -50% OFF and GET a BONUS EA by your choice! NOTE: Promo price: $247 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! You can contact me to get a list of BONUS EAs to choose from! Crypto Investor EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310384   Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced
    More from author
    Quantum Quotient
    Mohammadmahdi Sanei
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Special offer is available at 99$   Only 3 copy left at this price Introducing the Quantum Quotient for Traders and PropFirms aspirants. This automated trading system implements a strategy without MARTINGALE and GRID tactics , meticulously constructed using proprietary technical and fundamental indicators. These methodologies have undergone rigorous testing and refinement for over a year. The Quantum Quotient strategy encompasses four key steps: 1. Supply and Demand Analysis: Initially, the sy
    Pound Yen Trader
    Mohammadmahdi Sanei
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Special offer is available at 99$   Only 2 copies left at this price - Next price 150 $ Pound Yen Trader – Overview   The **Pound Yen Trader** is a state-of-the-art trading robot meticulously designed to operate specifically within the GBPJPY currency pair on the M15 time frame. Leveraging over 20 years of extensive price data, our algorithm has been expertly developed and trained to identify and capitalize on highly efficient trading patterns unique to this currency pair.   Key features of
    Zenith Zone Bot MT5
    Mohammadmahdi Sanei
    4.33 (3)
    Experts
    Special offer is available at 99$ price  Zenith will be sold with 25% discount Introducing the Zenith Zone for Traders and PropFirms challengers. This robot employs a NON-MARTINGALE and NON-GRID strategy strategy built on custom-developed technical and fundamental indicators, tested through over a year of dedicated research and refinement. The Zenith Zone strategy has four comprehensive steps: 1. Supply and Demand Levels: The robot begins by calculating supply and demand levels, allowing for
    Zenith Zone Bot MT4
    Mohammadmahdi Sanei
    Experts
    Special offer is available at 99$ price  Zenith will be sold with 25% discount Introducing the Zenith Zone for Traders and PropFirms challengers. This robot employs a NON-MARTINGALE and NON-GRID strategy built on custom-developed technical and fundamental indicators, tested through over a year of dedicated research and refinement. The Zenith Zone strategy has four comprehensive steps: 1. Supply and Demand Levels: The robot begins by calculating supply and demand levels, allowing for accurate
    Quantum Quotient MT4
    Mohammadmahdi Sanei
    2.5 (4)
    Experts
    Special offer is available at 99$   Only 3 copy left at this price Introducing the Quantum Quotient for Traders and PropFirms aspirants. This automated trading system implements a strategy without MARTINGALE and GRID tactics , meticulously constructed using proprietary technical and fundamental indicators. These methodologies have undergone rigorous testing and refinement for over a year. The Quantum Quotient strategy encompasses four key steps: 1. Supply and Demand Analysis: Initially, the sy
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review