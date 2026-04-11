Pattie Grid Pro EA is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions.

Requirements



Minimal deposit: $500 -$1000

Account type: any

Currency pairs: any

Time frame: M5 - M15 M

Support for Any Financial Instruments

The robot works with Forex currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, CFDs, futures and precious metals. Its versatility allows you to test the strategy on different assets without limitations from the Metatrader platform.

Flexible Position Size Calculation

Pattie Grid Pro offers several methods for automatic lot calculation: fixed lot, percentage of deposit, balance per minimum lot, or a fully manual sequence. You can also apply a multiplier to increase or decrease the calculated lots. This flexibility allows you to precisely manage the aggressiveness of trading.

Smart Adjustment of Distance Between Positions

The distance between orders in the grid can be set manually for each level or calculated automatically using one of several methods: fixed points, fully custom sequence of distances. This ensures adaptation to different levels of market volatility.

Trailing Stop and Position Protection

Pattie Grid Pro uses a trailing stop for profitable positions, automatically moving the Stop Loss into the profit zone as the price moves in a favorable direction. The robot supports classic trailing (fixed number of points), dynamic trailing (percentage of trend size), and manual mode. This allows you to protect profits while leaving room for further price movement.

Full Risk Control

You have full control over risk management: the distance between positions in the grid, the size of each position, the maximum number of open positions against the trend, and the maximum acceptable drawdown. The robot automatically takes broker commissions and swaps into account, reflecting the real situation in its calculations. You can set automatic closure of all positions when a specified profit or loss is reached and choose whether to continue trading or stop.

Trend and Counter-Trend Trading Modes

Pattie Grid Pro supports several trading modes: Long (only buy), Short (only sell), and Long & Short together (both sides). The robot can smoothly stop one side of trading while the other continues to operate, giving you maximum control over the strategy. “Smooth stop” modes allow the robot to close the entire order grid on one side before fully stopping.

Built-in Indicator Signals

The robot can stop trading if the spread exceeds the limit you set — this protects you from trading under low-liquidity conditions. You can set the start and end time for the EA so that it trades only during desired hours or sessions (for example, only during the European or American session).

Information Panel and Notifications

Pattie Grid Pro is equipped with a convenient information panel that displays current trading statistics directly on the terminal chart — all your open positions, average price, floating result and other important information. The robot supports notifications via Push messages to the MetaTrader mobile app, standard Alerts in the terminal, Email, and Telegram. You will not miss any important event.

Simple Configuration Even for Beginners

Despite its powerful functionality, Pattie Grid Pro is very easy to use. You do not need to be a programmer or a professional with many years of experience. The intuitive interface with detailed descriptions of every setting allows you to configure all necessary parameters in just a few minutes. There are recommended setting sets (SET files) for different trading styles.

Important Information

Trading involves risk.

Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results.

Proper risk settings and testing on a demo account are recommended before live trading.