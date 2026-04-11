Pattie Grid Pro

4.64

Pattie Grid Pro EA is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. 

Requirements

  • Minimal deposit: $500 -$1000
  • Account type: any
  • Currency pairs: any
  • Time frame: M5 - M15 M

Support for Any Financial Instruments

The robot works with Forex currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, CFDs, futures and precious metals. Its versatility allows you to test the strategy on different assets without limitations from the Metatrader platform.

Flexible Position Size Calculation

Pattie Grid Pro offers several methods for automatic lot calculation: fixed lot, percentage of deposit, balance per minimum lot, or a fully manual sequence. You can also apply a multiplier to increase or decrease the calculated lots. This flexibility allows you to precisely manage the aggressiveness of trading.

Smart Adjustment of Distance Between Positions

The distance between orders in the grid can be set manually for each level or calculated automatically using one of several methods: fixed points, fully custom sequence of distances. This ensures adaptation to different levels of market volatility.

Trailing Stop and Position Protection

Pattie Grid Pro uses a trailing stop for profitable positions, automatically moving the Stop Loss into the profit zone as the price moves in a favorable direction. The robot supports classic trailing (fixed number of points), dynamic trailing (percentage of trend size), and manual mode. This allows you to protect profits while leaving room for further price movement.

Full Risk Control

You have full control over risk management: the distance between positions in the grid, the size of each position, the maximum number of open positions against the trend, and the maximum acceptable drawdown. The robot automatically takes broker commissions and swaps into account, reflecting the real situation in its calculations. You can set automatic closure of all positions when a specified profit or loss is reached and choose whether to continue trading or stop.

Trend and Counter-Trend Trading Modes

Pattie Grid Pro supports several trading modes: Long (only buy), Short (only sell), and Long & Short together (both sides). The robot can smoothly stop one side of trading while the other continues to operate, giving you maximum control over the strategy. “Smooth stop” modes allow the robot to close the entire order grid on one side before fully stopping.

Built-in Indicator Signals

The robot can stop trading if the spread exceeds the limit you set — this protects you from trading under low-liquidity conditions. You can set the start and end time for the EA so that it trades only during desired hours or sessions (for example, only during the European or American session).

Information Panel and Notifications

Pattie Grid Pro is equipped with a convenient information panel that displays current trading statistics directly on the terminal chart — all your open positions, average price, floating result and other important information. The robot supports notifications via Push messages to the MetaTrader mobile app, standard Alerts in the terminal, Email, and Telegram. You will not miss any important event.

Simple Configuration Even for Beginners

Despite its powerful functionality, Pattie Grid Pro is very easy to use. You do not need to be a programmer or a professional with many years of experience. The intuitive interface with detailed descriptions of every setting allows you to configure all necessary parameters in just a few minutes. There are recommended setting sets (SET files) for different trading styles.

Important Information

Trading involves risk.
Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results.
Proper risk settings and testing on a demo account are recommended before live trading.

Reviews 13
Mczbtlc
60
Mczbtlc 2026.04.14 02:21 
 

这个应该如何设置，回测是不错的，但EA放在实盘上不下单啊。

Morand Jean
23
Morand Jean 2026.04.14 00:02 
 

Great Bot

Fooby Trading
43
Fooby Trading 2026.04.13 01:20 
 

5 stars

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Tramaxder
41
Tramaxder 2026.04.14 06:58 
 

A mi me ocurre igual que a Mczbtlc, el EA no opera en la plataforma. Dices que hay que poner una Ema adicional??? Entonces por que no lo dices en la información general, allí dices que es completamente automático. Si tengo que estar poniendo las órdenes a mano entonces no es un EA es un indicador. Si realmente pone órdenes el solo dime como hacerlo.

I'm having the same problem as Mczbtlc; the EA isn't working on the platform. Are you telling me I need to add an additional EMA? Why don't you mention it in the overview? You say it's fully automatic. If I have to place orders manually, then it's not an EA, it's an indicator. If it really does place orders automatically, please explain how.

Mczbtlc
60
Mczbtlc 2026.04.14 02:21 
 

这个应该如何设置，回测是不错的，但EA放在实盘上不下单啊。

Patrick Jeannot
1565
Reply from developer Patrick Jeannot 2026.04.14 03:10
打开EA后，你需要添加一个简单的10周期移动平均线（MA 10）来获得良好的入场点。在MA上方设置买入限价单和买入止损单，在MA下方设置卖出止损单和卖出限价单。你需要点击控制面板上的“订单控制”按钮进行设置。
Dǎkāi EA hòu, nǐ xūyào tiānjiā yīgè jiǎndān de 10 zhōuqí yídòng píngjūn xiàn (MA 10) lái huòdé liánghǎo de rù chǎng diǎn. Zài MA shàngfāng shèzhì mǎi rù xiàn jià dān hé mǎi rù zhǐ sǔn dān, zài MA xiàfāng shèzhì mài chū zhǐ sǔn dān hé mài chū xiàn jià dān. Nǐ xūyào diǎn jí kòngzhì miànbǎn shàng de “dìngdān kòngzhì” ànniǔ jìnxíng shèzhì.
Morand Jean
23
Morand Jean 2026.04.14 00:02 
 

Great Bot

Fooby Trading
43
Fooby Trading 2026.04.13 01:20 
 

5 stars

weslysam
24
weslysam 2026.04.12 20:25 
 

great bot

clifkalifye
34
clifkalifye 2026.04.12 20:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

junior damus
38
junior damus 2026.04.12 19:40 
 

One of the best bot in the Markert

822096
24
822096 2026.04.12 14:12 
 

One of the best bots i have used. Simple,effective and consistent results. Great job by the developer.

Alou25
29
Alou25 2026.04.12 14:03 
 

Felisitasyon pou Pattie Grid Pro li vreman byen fèt.Se yon bon travay li montre konpetans ak disiplin.Kontinye konsa.👏👏

Peterlouiss
24
Peterlouiss 2026.04.12 13:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vilterme Wendy
34
Vilterme Wendy 2026.04.12 10:44 
 

je vous conseil d'acheter ce robot il est facil a utiliser

36602507
44
36602507 2026.04.12 10:13 
 

nice bot

Tiger05
24
Tiger05 2026.04.12 02:38 
 

Great One

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