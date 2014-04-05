Regression Channel mod Indicator
- Indicators
- Irina Cherkashina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Regression_Channel_mod Indicator that expands our standard linear regression channel by adding support and resistance lines. Easy to integrate into other indicators.
The linear regression channel consists of several parallel lines equidistant from the upper and lower part of the linear regression trend line. The distance between the channel boundaries and the regression line is equal to the deviation of the maximum closing price from the regression line.