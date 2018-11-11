ThreePointsChannel

4
The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows from this principle. Both vertical lines can be moved along the graph by the user, thus specifying the period on which the channel is built. After a specified period, channel rays are drawn that define a channel in which the price can move.


In the picture, the ThreePointsChannel channel is built on top of the bars between two vertical dashed lines. The three points along which the channel is built are marked with red circles. In the period between the two lines, the channel may redraw. The indicator has a parameter that prohibits redrawing. The right vertical dotted line shows a bar, after which the channel does not redraw. On the picture the green circle marks the moment when the price was in the overbought zone, a moment suitable for opening positions down. Blue circles mark the oversold zone, a moment suitable for closing positions down. The parallel lines inside the channel are the channel levels. By default, the Indicator takes the distance between the two main lines of the channel for 100% and draws lines of 23.6% (dotted line), 50% and 76.4% (dotted line) inside the channel. The percentage that the indicator uses to draw the channel is determined by the indicator parameter.

Indicator parameters:

Redraw - allows redrawing of the channel in the interval between two vertical lines, set by the user.

Coeff - determines the distance of the overbought and oversold channel as a percentage of the channel boundaries, is drawn with a dotted line.

Color - the parameter sets the color of all lines.

InputBar - sets the bar of the right vertical line on which the indicator will be initialized

Length - the distance between the left and right vertical line in bars.

The InputBar and Length parameters are responsible for the period in which the channel is initialized. After initialization, the user can move both vertical lines to adjust the period on which the channel is built.

Version 1.1 - Added channel angle calculation

Version 1.2 - Moved Angle text to first vertical line

Version 1.3 - Added indicator buffer for Angle value - indicator buffer index 5, array index 0

Version 1.4 - Resolved deinit issue

In test mode, moving vertical lines is not possible due to the built-in limitations of the MetaTrader platform.
Reviews 5
Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.02.09 17:09 
 

thank you Dimitr for brilliant job , hope to continue updating this for future . thanks

Tarun Chaudhry
2892
Tarun Chaudhry 2018.12.02 16:33 
 

Surely a very very useful tool.

The Author is supportive out of the way.

Cannot ask for more.

Product does exactly what it says.

This is an edit. I had to come back and say this:

You cannot understand the benefits of this indicator without actually using it fully in live.

If you trade manually or semi manually, you need this for sure.

Awesome work.

Disclaimer: I am in no way related to the author.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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This is a free version and is forecasting only 5 bars The FourierExtrapolationMAFree indicator transforms and extrapolates the Moving Average function by the Fast Fourier Transformation method. 1. The transformation period is set by two vertical lines, by default the first blue line and the second pink. 2. By default, the Moving Average (MA) line is drawn in red. 3. By Fourier Transform, the indicator builds a model of N harmonics, which is as close as possible to the MA values. The model is
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This is a free version of the indicator, the period between the vertical lines is always 30 bars. In the paid version the period can be set by user, so a configuration with many ThreePointsChannel indicators with different periods is possible. The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows
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The Manual BackTester Panel utility allows to simulate the manual trading in the MetaTrader 4 strategy tester. The panel works only in the virtual mode of the MetaTrader 4 strategy tester. The demo version allows to open and close ten orders, then the program will automatically turn off. The utility has no parameters at initialization. Panel Description: The panel has Buy and Sell buttons for placing market orders. It is possible to set the Take Profit and the Stop Loss in the TP and SL fields,
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The FourierExtrapolationMA indicator transforms and extrapolates the Moving Average function by the Fast Fourier Transformation method. 1. The transformation period is set by two vertical lines, by default the first blue line and the second pink. 2. By default, the Moving Average (MA) line is drawn in red. 3. By Fourier Transform, the indicator builds a model of N harmonics, which is as close as possible to the MA values. The model is drawn by default in blue over the MA for the period betwee
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Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
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Kenneth Wallace
184
Kenneth Wallace 2022.11.23 15:12 
 

good indicator, any tips on best way to use it. should i mark indicator on higher time frame first. i noticed when i go to differnt time frames the indicator moves, or resets my initial movement.

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.03.29 23:13 
 

This looks like a great tool so I purchased it. However, it has no instructions nor is it easy to understand. Watching the video is video only. If I am able to figure this out I will update the review.

Kagivada Kestutis
242
Kagivada Kestutis 2021.06.04 09:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.02.09 17:09 
 

thank you Dimitr for brilliant job , hope to continue updating this for future . thanks

Tarun Chaudhry
2892
Tarun Chaudhry 2018.12.02 16:33 
 

Surely a very very useful tool.

The Author is supportive out of the way.

Cannot ask for more.

Product does exactly what it says.

This is an edit. I had to come back and say this:

You cannot understand the benefits of this indicator without actually using it fully in live.

If you trade manually or semi manually, you need this for sure.

Awesome work.

Disclaimer: I am in no way related to the author.

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