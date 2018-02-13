Candle Absorption Full

This indicator detects the Engulfing candlestick pattern and draws the corresponding market entry signal.


Features

  1. It works on all pairs and timeframes.
  2. The indicator analyzes a combination of 2 or 3 candlesticks depending on settings.
  3. The number of pre-calculated bars (signals) is configurable.
  4. The indicator can send an alert to notify of a found signal.
  5. Signal can be filtered by setting the number of candlesticks of the same color (trend) preceding the pattern formation.
  6. The indicator has an SMA based filter.


Input Parameters

  • Consider candles without a body - take the doji candlesticks (without the body) into account. The default is no.
  • Consider absorption in 3 candles - take into account the engulfing of the second candlestick instead of the first one as is usually done. The default is no.
  • SMA Period - moving average period
  • SMA Filter ON/OFF - enable/disable the SMA filter
  • Number of trend candles before absorption - additional filter. The number of candlesticks of the same color preceding the engulfing pattern. The default value is 1.
  • Inform about finding the signal - notification (Alert) of the found signal. The default is no.
  • Perfect Absorption - enable/disable perfect engulfing (when the body of the first candlestick is fully absorbed by the second candlestick)
  • Persent of Absorption 1 = 100% - the minimum percent by which the second candlestick should be larger than the first one.
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Бинарный индикатор находит свечной паттерн "Поглощение" и рисует соответствующий сигнал для входа рынок. Имеет встроенные фильтры и панель для просчета количества успешных сделок. Демо версия является ознакомительной, в ней нет возможности изменять параметры. Полная версия . Особенности Работает для всех валютных пар и любых таймфреймов. Индикатор рассматривает комбинацию из 2-х или 3-х свечей в зависимости от настроек. Имеется возможность фильтровать сигналы путем настройки количества свече
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Indicators
This is a demo version of the Candle Absorption Full indicator. It has limitations on operation. This indicator detects the Engulfing candlestick pattern and draws the corresponding market entry signal. Features It works only with EURUSD on timeframes M1 and M5. The indicator analyzes a combination of 2 or 3 candlesticks depending on settings. The number of pre-calculated bars (signals) is configurable. The indicator can send an alert to notify of a found signal. Signal can be filtered by setti
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Простой индикатор, показывающий цены Bid и Ask. Есть настройки отображения информации и возможность перетаскивать панель. Индикатор используется для наглядного отображения цен покупки и продажи актива. Входные параметры : Support - Ссылка, на помощь проекту heigth - Высота формы width - Ширина формы size - Размер текста bidcol - Цвет текста bid askcol - Цвет текста
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Это специальная утилита, для подключения внешнего индикатора к торговой панели . Она позволяет получать данные из буфера индикатора и рисует стрелочные объекты для передачи их в торговую панель. Входные параметры Number of call buffer - номер индикатора для покупки Number of sell buffer -номер индикатора для продажи Indicator window - окно индикатора Indicator position in list - позиция индикатора в списке Default value of indicator - значения по умолчанию для индикатора Show information - показ
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Индикатор, показывающий моменты пересечения важных уровней индикатора RSI. Может быть использован для поиска моментов пересечения уровней для успешной торговли на отскок или по тренду. Подходит для бинарной торговли, т.к. имеется возможность посчитать точность сигналов, в зависимости от времени экспирации. Входные параметры Inform about finding the signal  - параметр, отвечающий за получение уведомлений (Alert) о найденном сигнале. По умолчанию - да Show Panel - Показать/ скрыть панель Period o
Binary Bollinger
Bogdan Kupinsky
Indicators
Стрелочный индикатор, выдающий сигнал при пересечении канала боллинждера. Сигналы выдаются в виде стрелок и подходят для торговли бинарными опционами.  Входные параметры Period of BB - период боллинджера Shift of BB - смещение боллинджера Deviation of BB - отклонение боллинджера Type of BB Signals - тип поиска сигналов Invert signals  - Возможность давать инвертированные сигналы (для работы по тренду) Inform about finding the signal  - параметр, отвечающий за получение уведомлений (Alert) о най
Binary 2SMA
Bogdan Kupinsky
Indicators
Стрелочный индикатор, выдающий сигнал при пересечении 2 SMA. Сигналы выдаются в виде стрелок и подходят для торговли бинарными опционами.  Входные параметры First period-  период 1 MA Second period -  период 2 MA Invert signals -  Возможность давать инвертированные сигналы (для работы по тренду) Candles to count  - количество свечей для подсчета статистики Expiration - время экспирации сигнала Length - расстояние для сигналов Особенности :  Возможность использовать инверсию сигналов Возможност
Binary MACD
Bogdan Kupinsky
Indicators
Индикатор, показывающий момент преодоления нулевой отметки индикатора MACD.  Подходит для бинарной торговли, т.к. имеется возможность посчитать точность сигналов, в зависимости от времени экспирации. Входные параметры Period of SMA1  - Период 1 скользящей средней Period of SMA2 -  Период 2 скользящей средней Period of SMA3 -  Период 3 скользящей средней Price Type - Тип цены, используемый индикатором MACD Invert signals  - Возможность давать инвертированные сигналы (для работы по тренду) Inform
CandleTimeInform
Bogdan Kupinsky
Utilities
Простая утилита показывающая время до формирования свечи. Может быть очень полезна, если вход в сделку завязан на начале/завершении свечи. Входные параметры FontColor  - Цвет текста. FontSize  - Размер текста. FontName  - Шрифт текста. TimeOnly  - Указывать только время, без дополнительного текста. TypeOfDrawing - Тип отображения информации Важно :  в работе программы возможна задержка в 1 секунду. 
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Bogdan Kupinsky
Utilities
Данная панель предназначена для удобного совершения сделок в платформе Metatrader. Она позволяет с легкостью открывать позиции, устанавливать стоп лосс и тэйк профит, использовать трейлинг стоп и тд.. Входные параметры : Magic - уникальный номер эксперта Lot step - шаг изменения лота Custom - произвольная сумма для высчитывания риска Risk Value  - тип поиска значения риска (в %) Функции панели : Открытие sell и buy позиций Возможность установки profit / loss для позиции, в том числе и графичес
Candle Harami
Bogdan Kupinsky
Indicators
Это простой индикатор, показывающий формирование свечей харами. Входные параметры: Min % - минимальный процент харами Before - количество свечей до сигнала Invert - инвертировать сигналы No Body - свечи без тела Length - настройка для отображения сигналов В индикаторе есть встроенный фильтр по количеству свечей до сигнала и минимальному проценту харами. Более подробно о настройках индикатора можно прочитать на моем сайте.
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Justin Muller
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Justin Muller 2021.03.26 15:28 
 

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