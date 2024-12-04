Scalper Boss

5

The Scalper Boss indicator is a cutting-edge analytical tool designed to assess market conditions and identify optimal entry and exit points using a multi-layered logic framework. It adapts to changing market environments, providing traders with clear visual signals and trend lines. Its primary value lies in its ability to enhance market analysis by filtering noise and capturing meaningful movements, making it especially beneficial for scalping and intraday trading.

While Scalper Boss does not guarantee profitability, its robust architecture enables traders to make more informed decisions, particularly in volatile or flat market conditions.

Advantages of the Indicator

  1. Multi-Layered Analysis: Combines moving average crossovers with trend lines for a comprehensive market view.
  2. Precision: Filters out noise by incorporating market range analysis, reducing false signals.
  3. Flexibility: Customizable parameters allow adaptation to any trading instrument or style.
  4. Ease of Use: Clear visual elements like arrows and trend lines simplify signal interpretation.
  5. Versatility: Suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and even medium-term strategies.

Simple Trading Strategy Using the Indicator

  1. Entry Conditions:
    • Buy: A blue upward arrow appears below a candle, confirmed by an active upward trend line (TrendUp active, TrendDown hidden).
    • Sell: A red downward arrow appears above a candle, confirmed by an active downward trend line (TrendDown active, TrendUp hidden).
  2. Stop Loss: Set slightly below/above the local low/high of the last 3–5 candles.
  3. Take Profit: 2–3 times the stop loss or at the nearest support/resistance level.
  4. Exit Strategy: Exit when an opposite signal appears or the trend lines change direction.

Technical Functionality of the Indicator

Scalper Boss employs a sophisticated system that combines price dynamics analysis with multiple moving averages and statistical calculations. Its operation is based on two primary modules:

  1. Crossover Analysis Module (CrossUp, CrossDown):
    This component utilizes fast and slow moving averages (MAs) calculated with adjustable periods and price types (close, open, median price). The logic includes:

    • Verification of crossovers by evaluating the slope and direction of the moving averages.
    • Filtering out weak or insignificant signals by analyzing the angle of movement across three timeframes (past, current, and near-future).
    • Calculating the average price range over the last 10 candles to accurately position the signal arrows and minimize false signals.

    This module not only identifies entry points but also accounts for market context, helping traders avoid trades in flat market conditions.

  2. Trend Analysis Module (TrendUp, TrendDown):
    The trend filter is based on comparing exponential moving averages (EMA) with different periods. The algorithm determines:

    • Trend direction: If the fast EMA is above the slow EMA, the trend is upward; if below, the trend is downward.
    • Trend strength: Trend lines are adjusted based on market volatility, visually representing the strength of the current movement.
    • Signal filtering: Lines are hidden in the absence of a clear trend to reduce visual clutter and emphasize meaningful signals.

Indicator Parameters

  1. FasterMode: Type of fast moving average (0 — SMA, 1 — EMA, 2 — Smoothed, 3 — Linear Weighted).
    Recommendation: EMA (1) is generally preferred due to its sensitivity.

  2. FasterMA: Period of the fast moving average.
    Recommendations:

    • M1–M5: 5–8
    • M15–M30: 10–12
    • H1–H4: 15–20

  3. SlowerMode: Type of slow moving average (same options as FasterMode).

  4. SlowerMA: Period of the slow moving average.
    Recommendations:

    • M1–M5: 10–15
    • M15–M30: 20–25
    • H1–H4: 30–50

  5. TrendFastMA: Period of the fast EMA for trend analysis.
    Recommendations:

    • M1–M5: 20–30
    • M15–M30: 40–50
    • H1–H4: 50–70

  6. TrendSlowMA: Period of the slow EMA for trend analysis.
    Recommendations:

    • M1–M5: 25–35
    • M15–M30: 50–60
    • H1–H4: 70–100

These parameters give traders the flexibility to fine-tune the indicator to suit their goals, increasing its utility across different timeframes.

Conclusion

Scalper Boss is a powerful analytical tool that combines flexibility, precision, and user-friendly visualization. It has the potential to elevate trading performance by providing a structured and adaptive approach to market analysis.

Reviews 1
katototo
1375
katototo 2025.01.22 00:51 
 

Works well and fits in with my ideas. Would be nice if alarms where added ?

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AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
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Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
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Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
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2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
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Andrey Kozak
Experts
The Quantum Expert Advisor is designed for trading EURUSD H1 . The trading algorithm lies in placing pending orders at the peaks of currency fluctuations, after a preliminary analysis of the market conditions. Trading is fully automated. Lot size is calculated automatically based on the lot percentage. Parameters MaxRisk - percentage of the deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot. LongWave - long wave of price fluctuation. ShortWave - short wave of price fluctuation. Level contro
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
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Andrey Kozak
Experts
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
The Medok indicator shows the market entry and exit points on the chart using arrows and resistance lines. The indicator is very easy to use. Buy when a blue arrow appears and sell when a red arrow appears. After an order is opened, it is recommended to close a buy position when the price reaches the lower resistance level or to close a sell position when the price reaches the upper resistance level. Recommended values for EURUSD H1 Periods - 2; Acceleration - 0.02. Recommended values for EURU
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
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Indicators
Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
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Indicators
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
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Andrey Kozak
3.25 (4)
Indicators
ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once
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Andrey Kozak
5 (2)
Indicators
Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
Bomb Scalper
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
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Andrey Kozak
Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
Ready Made Scalping System
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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katototo
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katototo 2025.01.22 00:51 
 

Works well and fits in with my ideas. Would be nice if alarms where added ?

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