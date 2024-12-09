AIXAUUSD/XAUAUD EA Strategy is specifically designed to scalp gold exclusively on the H1 chart. The EA uses a DCA approach, averaging positions gradually using the multiplier value

EA operates in aggressive mode which require a minimum capital of $3,000 per pair.Best pair to trade :XAUAUD. If you intent to trade XAUAUD+XAUUSD make sure to use 2 different accounts for each(Do not trade 2 pairs with 1 single account)

and always use of a 0.01 lot size with a leverage of 1:500+ alongside a low-spread ECN broker + good VPS. Only use 0.01 lot size with this EA.

It comes fully integrated with all necessary trading parameters requiring no additional configuration; Make sure to read all the description

Please look at the live trading results Video which show the EA performance for over 6 month, better to rely on live trading data than the backtest.

Set 1 Medium Aggressive Time frame for sell signals 1 hour Time frame for buy signals 1 hour max_allowed_orders 25 Lot 0.01 LotMultiplier 1.1 MaxTrades 25 Open_Hour 13 Close_Hour 17 DistanceStep (between trades) 1500

This EA strategy is designed to trade London time.

