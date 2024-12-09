Aixauusd

AIXAUUSD/XAUAUD EA Strategy is specifically designed to scalp gold exclusively on the H1 chart. The EA uses a DCA approach, averaging positions gradually using the multiplier value

EA operates in aggressive mode which require a minimum capital of $3,000 per pair.Best pair to trade :XAUAUD. If you intent to trade XAUAUD+XAUUSD make sure to use 2 different accounts for each(Do not trade 2 pairs with 1 single account)
and always use of a 0.01 lot size with a leverage of 1:500+ alongside a low-spread ECN broker + good VPS. Only use 0.01 lot size with this EA.
It comes fully integrated with all necessary trading parameters requiring no additional configuration; Make sure to read all the description
Please look at the live trading results Video which show the EA performance for over 6 month, better to rely on live trading data than the backtest.

Set 1 Medium Aggressive  
Time frame for sell signals 1 hour
Time frame for buy signals 1 hour
max_allowed_orders 25
Lot 0.01
LotMultiplier 1.1
MaxTrades 25
Open_Hour 13
Close_Hour 17
DistanceStep (between trades) 1500
This EA strategy is designed to trade London time. If your broker is in a different time zone, its crucial the open hour and close hour matches London time. MaxTrades + max_allowed_orders settings must have identical values. Time frame settings for buy and sell signals must have identical values. The EA is ready-to-use and does not require a separate configuration file. Please run the EA on a demo account for 1 month to evaluate it before going live. EA requires a low spread ECN broker + good VPS. Important Reminder: Like all trading software, all past performance trading data of this EA is not indicative of future results. It's important you acknowledge that trading Forex involves significant financial risks. It is essential to fully understand these risks before using this EA in trading activities. EA not for cent account.Only use 0.01 lot size.
Kalinskie Gilliam
728
Kalinskie Gilliam 2025.01.08 23:22 
 

Another amazing product by the team. Their work is incredible and I look forward to continued future use of their EAs.

Aigridpro H4 Multicurrency
AURELIE HAI-SIEU SOUKANH
5 (5)
Experts
AIGRIDPRO is optimized for the D1 trading timeframe, featuring a grid trading approach refined through live trading data. It combines a robust methodology and strict entry rules to enhance performance, while a hybrid trading style ensures stability. Notably, it trades five forex pairs simultaneously, requiring results to be multiplied by five for accurate backtesting. Risk Management and Operational Requirements: Lot Size: Use 0.01 for accounts ranging from $3,000 to $10,000. Scaling: Positions
Risk Management Protect
AURELIE HAI-SIEU SOUKANH
Utilities
Risk Management Protect utility is designed to maximize your trading efficiency: Automatically closing all open trades when your total floating profit hits a predefined threshold/value.e.g+100$ Automatically closing all open trades when your total floating loss hits a predefined threshold/value. e.g -30$ This expert advisor ensures that you lock in gains promptly and closes losses swiftly, reducing the risk of potential market reversals.Very effective simple risk management! Ideal for tra
Ustec Agent Us100
AURELIE HAI-SIEU SOUKANH
Experts
USTEC EA Overview Important: This EA requires a minimum $20,000 capital to use, and leverage of 1:500.Crucial to use only reputable good ECN broker with low spreads. Broker server time must be ((UTC+02:00) Only Use the default lot size of 1 only. The EA will scale in positions. Note: This EA is aggressive. Understand the risks associated with trading this EA in the Forex market before deciding purchase it. I recommend you test the EA for 1 month on demo before deciding to go live so that you c
