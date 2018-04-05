Forex Bacteria

Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. 

Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets.

It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade. 

Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currency pairs: AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USDJPY and EUR/USD. 

The EA utilizes a couple of strategies based on market conditions to adapt its trading approach. 

Future updates will expand its compatibility to include more major currency pairs like USD/JPY...etc.
Make sure you set the correct Time Zone (UTC) in your settings, where the EA`s/MT5 Terminal is located.
Use a broker that offers positive daily swaps.


*: Make sure you set the correct Time Zone (UTC) in your settings.
*: Remember, there is no such thing as a 100% accurate strategy.
*: Use a broker that offers positive daily swaps.

*: Never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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The Expert Advisor uses seven core indicators— RSI, MACD, Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator, ATR, and Ichimoku —to generate trading signals on customizable timeframes. It allows enabling or disabling buy and sell directions independently and supports trading restrictions based on weekdays and positive swap conditions. Risk management is handled through fixed take profit, stop loss, and lot size settings, with an option to open new trades even when existing positions are acti
FREE
Candle Cross DCR
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
Candle Cross DCR MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
Emilian MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian МТ4: The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Overview Meet Emilian, the Expert Advisor employs a Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI 21) to open and close trades. Offering customizable risk management strategie, Emilian also utilizes Average True Range (ATR 12) or specific pip values to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Key Features Crossover   EMA Strategy : Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals. RSI 21 Confirmation : Adds an ex
TimeLS MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Time-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 TimeLS МТ4 - Time Long Short Overview Our Time-Based Expert Advisor is designed to give traders the advantage of precise market timing. The Expert Advisor works with both long and short positions and can even open both at the same time, giving you unparalleled flexibility. Key Features: 1. Time-Specific Trading:      - Define the exact hours and minutes to open and close positions, allowing for strategic planning around market hours, news events, or s
EmaBB MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
EmaBB MT4: Expert Advisor for MT4 Overview:  EmaBB stands out as a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor for MT4, blending advanced and customizable features to optimize your trading strategy. It's meticulously designed to open both LONG/BUY and SHORT/SELL positions, providing flexibility and control over your trading endeavors. It harmoniously integrates the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Bollinger Bands, and advanced trailing stop strategies to optimize trade entries and exits. Key Feat
MACDucks swap MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
MACDuck: Your Friendly Forex Helper Hey there! Meet MACDuck, our little trading buddy that's all about the MACD indicator and catching those sweet moving trends. It's simple, effective, and designed to give your trading game a good boost. Cool Stuff MACDuck Does : Works with Big and Small Pairs : Whether it's major forex pairs or the smaller ones, MACDuck's got you covered. You Pick the Direction : Wanna go long? Short? Both? You decide! Swap Smart : Only jumps into action if the daily swap isn
C7x21 Crossing MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Introducing C7x21 Crossing - The Customizable Expert Advisor for SMA Crossover Strategies Unlock the potential of the classic yet powerful 7/21 Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy with C7x21 Crossing. Expertly designed to operate across a wide array of markets and timeframes, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the time-tested approach of SMA crossovers enhanced by the added precision of a 14-period Commodity Channel Index (CCI) filter. Key Features: Dynamic SMA Crossover Signals:   At
Emilian II MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
The first version of this EA was free, but due to high demand from traders, I created Emilian II with more filters and improved precision I added MACD,ADX,and Fractals still some to come in future updated requested by clients. If you buy it now, you will receive all future updates and support. I’m offering it at the lowest possible price for a limited time, and the price will increase in the future. Emilian II is an automated Expert Advisor designed for flexible, multi-timeframe trading using a
Black Swan Breakout MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Black Swan Breakout EA – precise entries after low volatility periods Black Swan Breakout EA is a trading system for MetaTrader 4/5 that looks for breakout opportunities after the market has been quiet. It uses Bollinger Bands to detect price expansion and includes optional filters to confirm the strength and quality of the breakout. Added a couple of new features and Indicators like DeMarker, Fractals, CCI also days of the week to trade and a time filter too. Added the ability to use leverage a
Forex Bacteria MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5 Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4/5.  Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets. It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.  Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currenc
TimeLS LightSpeed MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
TimeLS_LightSpeed is a time-based expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4/5, designed to execute and manage trades with precision at specific moments in time. It offers highly configurable inputs to control trading windows, position types, and exclusive scheduled deals with individual parameters. Message me if any questions, I have some predefined .set`s for some markets. Main Functionalities and Settings Trade Permissions Enable or disable opening of LONG (Buy) or SHORT (Sell) positions individual
Prochlorococcus MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is plug-and-play and optimized for USD/JPY. Added the ability to choose what Leverage To Use also some fine tuning. Now is on the lowest Price possible. Please make sure that the correct UTC time zone is set in the input parameters so the EA can accurately determine the time in different locations. Feel free to send me a friend request if you decide to try it, and don't hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. Other currency pairs may be added in the future, but so
Cupriavidus Bacteria MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Cupriavidus Bacteria is a fully automated time-based trading system developed exclusively for trading (GOLD). This expert advisor is plug-and-play, requiring no manual configuration or input from the user. Everything is built-in – from the strategy logic to execution timing and risk handling – making it ideal for traders who prefer a ready-to-run, hassle-free solution. The name of the EA comes from   Cupriavidus metallidurans , a real-world bacterium known for its ability to metabolize and cryst
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
TimeLS Close Positions MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Utilities
Utility TimeLs Close Positions is a tool for managing and automating trade closing operations in MetaTrader 5. It provides flexible control over when and how open positions are closed based on time, symbol, direction, magic number, and comment filters. You can disable trading on specific days of the week You can set a specific time to close all open positions You can filter closing operations by symbol, direction (Buy/Sell), magic number, or comment You can execute up to three one-time scheduled
TimeLS
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Time-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader TimeLS - Time Long Short Overview Our Time-Based Expert Advisor is designed to give traders the advantage of precise market timing. The Expert Advisor works with both long and short positions and can even open both at the same time, giving you unparalleled flexibility. Key Features: 1. Time-Specific Trading:      - Define the exact hours and minutes to open and close positions, allowing for strategic planning around market hours, news events, or specifi
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian: The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview Meet Emilian, the Expert Advisor employs a Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI 21) to open and close trades. Offering customizable risk management strategie, Emilian also utilizes Average True Range (ATR 12) or specific pip values to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Key Features Crossover   EMA Strategy : Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals. RSI 21 Confirmation : Adds an extra
EmaBB
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
EmaBB: Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview:  EmaBB stands out as a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor for MT5, blending advanced and customizable features to optimize your trading strategy. It's meticulously designed to open both LONG/BUY and SHORT/SELL positions, providing flexibility and control over your trading endeavors. It harmoniously integrates the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Bollinger Bands, and advanced trailing stop strategies to optimize trade entries and exits. Key Feature
MACDucks swap
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
MACDuck: Your Friendly Forex Helper Hey there! Meet MACDuck, our little trading buddy that's all about the MACD indicator and catching those sweet moving trends. It's simple, effective, and designed to give your trading game a good boost. Cool Stuff MACDuck Does : Works with Big and Small Pairs : Whether it's major forex pairs or the smaller ones, MACDuck's got you covered. You Pick the Direction : Wanna go long? Short? Both? You decide! Swap Smart : Only jumps into action if the daily swap isn
C7x21 Crossing
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Introducing C7x21 Crossing - The Customizable Expert Advisor for SMA Crossover Strategies Unlock the potential of the classic yet powerful 7/21 Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy with C7x21 Crossing. Expertly designed to operate across a wide array of markets and timeframes, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the time-tested approach of SMA crossovers enhanced by the added precision of a 14-period Commodity Channel Index (CCI) filter. Key Features: Dynamic SMA Crossover Signals: At t
Emilian II
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
The first version of this EA was free, but due to high demand from traders, I created Emilian II with more filters and improved precision I added MACD,ADX,and Fractals still some to come in future updated requested by clients. If you buy it now, you will receive all future updates and support. I’m offering it at the lowest possible price for a limited time, and the price will increase in the future. Emilian II is an automated Expert Advisor designed for flexible, multi-timeframe trading using a
Black Swan Breakout
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Black Swan Breakout EA – precise entries after low volatility periods Black Swan Breakout EA is a trading system for MetaTrader 4/5 that looks for breakout opportunities after the market has been quiet. It uses Bollinger Bands to detect price expansion and includes optional filters to confirm the strength and quality of the breakout. Added a couple of new features and Indicators like DeMarker, Fractals, CCI also days of the week to trade and a time filter too. Added the ability to use leverage
Traicho
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Traicho EA – Trend Trading with Triple EMA Logic Added a lot of new indicators as filters for more accurate trades. RSI, CCI, Fraktals, MACD, DeMarker, ADX, Volume. Traicho EA is a lightweight and practical Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a clean trend-following strategy using three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). It is suitable for users who prefer clear direction-based signals and a simplified approach to position management. This EA is ideal for traders who want a basic, un
Prochlorococcus
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is plug-and-play and optimized for USD/JPY. Added the ability to choose what Leverage To Use also some fine tuning. Now is on the lowest Price possible. Please make sure that the correct UTC time zone is set in the input parameters so the EA can accurately determine the time in different locations. Other currency pairs may be added in the future, but so far, the best results have been achieved on USD/JPY. The lot size is calculated as a percentage of the account balance. You
TimeLS LightSpeed
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
TimeLS_LightSpeed is a time-based expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute and manage trades with precision at specific moments in time. It offers highly configurable inputs to control trading windows, position types, and exclusive scheduled deals with individual parameters. Message me if any questions, I have some predefined .set`s for some markets. Main Functionalities and Settings Trade Permissions Enable or disable opening of LONG (Buy) or SHORT (Sell) positions individuall
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Cupriavidus Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Cupriavidus Bacteria is a fully automated time-based trading system developed exclusively for trading (GOLD). This expert advisor is plug-and-play, requiring no manual configuration or input from the user. Everything is built-in – from the strategy logic to execution timing and risk handling – making it ideal for traders who prefer a ready-to-run, hassle-free solution. The name of the EA comes from Cupriavidus metallidurans , a real-world bacterium known for its ability to metabolize and crystal
Top 23 Indicators
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Top 23 Indicators is one of the most configurable EAs available. The combinations and patterns that can be created are almost infinite. This gives you a very unique and custom approach to the markets you would like to work with. The ability to find a repeatable and unique pattern through so many different combinations can turn into your advantage. Top 23 Indicators: //-------------------------------------- RSI – Relative Strength Index MACD – Moving Average Convergence Divergence MA – Moving A
TimeLS Close Positions
Kaloyan Ivanov
Utilities
Utility TimeLs Close Positions is a tool for managing and automating trade closing operations in MetaTrader 5. It provides flexible control over when and how open positions are closed based on time, symbol, direction, magic number, and comment filters. You can disable trading on specific days of the week You can set a specific time to close all open positions You can filter closing operations by symbol, direction (Buy/Sell), magic number, or comment You can execute up to three one-time scheduled
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