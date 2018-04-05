Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5.

Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets.

It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.

Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currency pairs: AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USDJPY and EUR/USD.

The EA utilizes a couple of strategies based on market conditions to adapt its trading approach.

Future updates will expand its compatibility to include more major currency pairs like USD/JPY...etc.

Make sure you set the correct Time Zone (UTC) in your settings, where the EA`s/MT5 Terminal is located.

Use a broker that offers positive daily swaps.





*: Make sure you set the correct Time Zone (UTC) in your settings.

*: Remember, there is no such thing as a 100% accurate strategy.

*: Use a broker that offers positive daily swaps.