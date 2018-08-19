Elliott Wave Marker

1

Important notice! This indicator does not automatically select waves. This is your job.


Features:

  • calculate risk
  • calculate position size
  • mark Elliott waves
  • mark Fibonacci levels
  • change object parameters


Input parameters:

  • Keyboard shortcuts - enable/disable keyboard shortcuts
  • External capital - fill in if you do not keep all your capital in broker account. The risk will be calculated from the sum of the broker account and external capital.
  • Select object after create - if true, then every created object will be selected
  • Show only on - select on which timeframe created objects will be visible


How it works:

  1.   Specify the parameters: wave degree, color, font size
  2.   Select all waves that you want to mark on the chart
  3.   Click on the chart

Keyboard shortcuts:

A - reduce the degree of wave 

S - increase the degree of wave

D - increase font size

C - decrease font size

Z - previous color

X - next color


Buttons „Change color”, „Change size”, „Bold” works on the selected objects on  the chart.

Use parameter „External capital” if you don’t keep all your money on the broker account.


WARNING: There is no guarantee that the output of this indicator is correct. Use at your own risk.

















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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
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Date Time Indicator
Dominik Kaczorowski
Indicators
A simple but very useful indicator that allows you to display the current date and time on the chart. Especially useful when you save your analysis or trades. Features: show local date and time show server date and time show remaining time to end the current timeframe interval customizable display parameters - show/hide date or time set display position set display size set display color works on every timeframe
Save Template
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilities
A very fast way to save your chart template. Set the keyboard shortcut to further speed up the operation. The script allows you to save a template with a specific prefix, with the current date or with the chart timeframe. The symbol is saved automatically. Script parameters: Prefix - prefix for the template name. Can be empty. With date - true = template name will containt current date With timeframe - true = template name will containt timeframe of the current chart
FREE
Save screen
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilities
A script that allows you to quickly save the image of the current chart. Accelerate the use of the script by assigning a keyboard shortcut to it. The image is saved in the location of your MT4 platform: /MQL4/Files/{current_date}. The script does not contain any parameters. The name of the chart being saved is determined automatically and consists of a symbol, the current date and the timeframe. Attention! Files with the same names are overwritten!
Unselect all
Dominik Kaczorowski
5 (2)
Utilities
A script that allows you to deselect all selected items on the current chart. Very simple, but at the same time can be a very useful script, especially when a keyboard shortcut is assigned to it. MT4 has the same functionality under the right mouse button, but using the keyboard shortcut running this script is much faster and more convenient. The script does not have any input parameters. Have fun using this free tool.
FREE
Select All
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilities
A script that allows you to select all items on the current chart. Very simple, but at the same time can be a very useful script, especially when a keyboard shortcut is assigned to it. You no longer need to manually select all objects on the chart. This is the opposite script to my "Unselect All" script. The script does not have any input parameters. Have fun using this free tool. Please let me know what do you think about it.
FREE
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Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.12.20 15:57 
 

Feels clunky to use.

The video is missing? Where is the Fibonacci feature?

Disappointing as its expensive. Luckily I only rented it.

WAQAR HASSAN
33
WAQAR HASSAN 2018.08.21 18:03 
 

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