The Swing Failure Pattern indicator is an exceptional tool designed to highlight Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on your trading chart. This unique pattern emerges when significant market participants drive liquidity, making it a potential signal for trend reversals.

How to Use the Swing Failure Pattern Indicator?

Swing Failure Patterns occur when a candle wick breaks above or below a recent swing level, only to close back within the previous level. This phenomenon often takes place due to significant market players who engineer liquidity to entice other traders. Spotting SFPs can help traders identify potential shifts in market trends.

In the chart, SFPs are highlighted using labels and accentuated wick lines, which traders can disable if they wish.

Increasing the "Swings" period won't change the SFP but may reduce the frequency of their detection.