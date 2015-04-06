WH Range BreakOut EA MT4

Harness the potential of breakout trading with Range Breakout EA an expert advisor meticulously designed to identify and trade market ranges with precision and confidence.

Contact Me After Purchase to Send you a PDF Manual and .Set Files.

** Default Inputs for EURUSD - H1.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Range Detection: Automatically identifies market ranges based on your preferred timeframes and key levels.
  • Breakout Confirmation Logic: Implements advanced filters to confirm genuine breakouts, reducing false signals.
  • Customizable Settings: Fine-tune parameters like stop loss, take profit, risk management, and trading hours to align with your strategy.
  • Multi-Pair Compatibility: Operates seamlessly on major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.
  • High-Performance Execution: Ensures lightning-fast order placement and management to capture the breakout momentum.
  • Risk Management Tools: Includes breakeven settings, trailing stops, and adjustable lot sizes for optimal trade control.

Why Choose Range Breakout EA?
Whether you’re a day trader or a swing trader, Range Breakout EA provides a reliable solution to harness the power of breakout trading while minimizing the guesswork. Its intelligent algorithms adapt to volatile market conditions, offering you the edge to stay ahead in any trading environment.

Take your trading to the next level with Range Break out EA.

** Test the EA before you Purchase** 

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