Alpc Military Dog SARMY

This expert is the robot of the "Military Dog" indicator.


Expert Properties :

SymbolEA = Broker Symbol Name

Sample 

SymbolEA = EURUSDpro


input double TrendLot=1; // Lot Size

input int Minumum_Point_Profit=50; // Minumum Profit Select Position

input int Stop_Loss_Point=0; //  Stop loss should be broad or not used.

input bool BB_Trailing_Stop_Loss=true;

input bool BB_Trailing_Stop_Up=4;

input bool BB_Trailing_Stop_Down=2;

input int BB_Trailing_Period = 20;


Military dog s-army will help you identify entry points for the Indian processing. He works for all the peridos.

You can open the ADR levels from the settings by double-clicking on the strategy.
If you turn off the ADR feature, it will find more transactions. 

In particular, in addition to your own strategy, it allows you to pass your processing inputs through a better quality filter.

Do you want the ADR level to average a certain daily volume and signal the trading when the number of points approaches these levels ?
We set it to 50 points and in general settings we closed the ADR controlled. 
To turn on, you need to set the strategy 1 ADR control setting to true. Experiment with the indicator to find the right setting for you.

The index paritates and it looks different in all periods try. The help of such a discount will have a complementary effect for you to win.


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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