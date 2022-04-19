Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!





We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!

With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...





We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!

Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!





See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.





Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..

Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!





For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.





Details for :

EForex-Fibo-Indicator-system-B07





This is a really simple Fibo Indicator System that will train your eyes to understand the behavior of the symbol you are operating...

You will understand where the good opportunities are...

You need to inform the below values, so you can choose the total bars to be analysed, the color you like and inform the period you are operating. Please also inform the Decimals for the specific symbol you are operating.



Note this indicator will show you the Fibo for the actual candle... so it will be helpfull to operate doing scalper on M15, M30...



Total Bars = 120

TextColor = DarkBlue;

Info_For_BasisTF = "M:43200;W:10080;D1:1440;H4:240;H1:60";

Period = PERIOD_M15;

Info_for_DisplayDecimals = "Used only: 4,5!";

DisplayDecimals = 4;





So it is a totally automated system that can be used for any symbol and for multi-time frames as well.







