Call of Night MT4

Discount on all my products until 01.05. Live signal:https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bayburinmarat/seller Correct GMT setting:https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531

Call of Night isa professional advisor with an innovative approach to night scalping, working on only 4 currency pairs: EURUSD GBPUSD EURAUD EURCHF

The EA uses a different logic for entering trades: the author's indicator works as the main signal, Price Action only filters trades. This approach increases the number of trades and gives more opportunity to enter a trade.

There are no input parameters in the EA, except for choosing the lot size and trading mode.Call of Night is very easy to set up and install and is suitable for both beginners and experienced users. Good for getting started with night scalping.

One chart! All supported pairs are traded from the same chart

Pending orders are used - this significantly reduces slippage

The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods

All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours

Each transaction is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit and a limit on the life of the transaction.

Built-in volatility filter optimized for each currency pair

The EA does not use news filters

All transactions comply with FIFO rules

The EA has been tested with slippage and real spread over the entire available history from 2003 to the present day.



Settings:

Live mode - specify which mode will be used in trading.

Magic - You can set any number for all pairs, the main thing is that this number does not coincide with the magic number of other experts.

Comment - You can specify any comment convenient for you to recognize trades in history.

GMT - you must specify the broker's winter time.

DST - you must specify the DST of your broker.

If you do not know how to set the GMT time correctly - write to me, I will help you with the settings.

Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.

Lot Calculation Balance/Equity — If automatic lot calculation is selected, you must specify that the lot is calculated by balance or equity.

Lot fix /Lot per balance/equity – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.

The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot.



